ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Star

Visiting every town in South Carolina

Brunson, Cordova, Elko, Blenheim, and Hilda. These are all places…oh, we almost forgot Williams, Sycamore, Tatum, Wellford, and Stuckey. You, of course, have been to all these towns. We had not. In May of 2020, my wife, Susan and I set a goal (COVID inspired) to visit all 271 cities and towns in South Carolina as designated by the S.C. Municipal Association. It was a great adventure to get off I-26, 95, 20, and 85 to really see S.C., meet some interesting people and visit some out of the way places.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Gaffney, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Upstate Powerball
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
POLITICS
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)

Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
SPARTANBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Auto Chanel

Forget Barn Finds, This Attic Find Gasoline Sign Sells For 1.5 Million

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2022; Richmond Auctions sets a new world record for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction, a 48" double sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign. The selling price of $1.5 million (including buyer's premium) shattered the previous record of $400,000. Auction Company Announces World Record...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Town Tops The List For The Friendliest In The Country

Well, bless your heart. Thank you so much! You look thirsty, would you like a glass of tea? I’m just trying to be friendly here. Double honors for South Carolina, it was recently named the friendliest state in the country and one of our towns has been named the friendliest city.
TRAVEL
Garden & Gun

My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina

The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For just one day and one day only, all tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are only $3. The deal was created by the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day which is Saturday, Sept. 3.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy