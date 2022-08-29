Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
WSAZ
Crash near Huntington Mall exit affects I-64 West traffic
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 64 West near the Huntington Mall exit. A semi truck has crashed in the right lane of the interstate, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said that lane has been closed as a result.
WSAZ
All lanes of I-64 reopen following crash that damaged barrier wall
BARBOUSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 reopen Friday morning following a crash that caused damage to a barrier wall in a construction zone Wednesday evening. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. as the...
wchsnetwork.com
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
WSAZ
UPDATE | Early morning crash clears
PUTNAME COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia 511 says the scene of the crash has cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: 09/01/2022 @ 6:25 A.M. PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers in Putnam County say crews are on their way to a crash on I-64 Eastbound. It happened just after 6 Thursday morning...
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
Metro News
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
WSAZ
One lane of I-64 West reopens after accident involving two tractor-trailers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane of I-64 has reopened following an accident that covered the interstate with coal Wednesday afternoon. According to dispatchers, two tractor-trailers collided near mile marker 51 blocking all westbound lanes and backing up traffic. Dispatchers say one semi was hauling coal and spilled...
WSAZ
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
WSAZ
Driver trapped in car after hitting tree
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews responded to a car verses a tree crash early Friday morning. It happened on Rocky Fork Road near Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers say a woman hit a tree, and ended up trapped inside her car. Crews at the scene tell...
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for several Robert C Byrd addresses, other Raleigh County locations
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued Wednesday by the Beckley Water Company for several addresses along Robert C Byrd Drive, as well as many other Raleigh County locations, was lifted Thursday. The advisory was issued earlier in the week due to a broken main...
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
One dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County
LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County. Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the […]
WSAZ
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
WSAZ
Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia. According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.
WSAZ
Huntington receives $15.7 million toward manufacturing sites
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Millions of dollars in grant money, which will be used to turn former industrial properties into 21st Century manufacturing sites, are soon coming to the city of Huntington. The Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT) Now Coalition of West Virginia has been named as one of the 21...
WSAZ
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
