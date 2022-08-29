ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA Rumors: Sixers Explored Adding Markieff Morris

By Justin Grasso
 4 days ago

Markieff Morris made it clear he would like to join the Sixers. Apparently, the interest in linking up is mutual.

The Philadelphia 76ers are likely finished making any significant roster moves ahead of training camp.

After a busy offseason filled with moves such as retaining James Harden and signing new prospects such as P.J. Tucker , Danuel House Jr ., and Trevelin Queen, the Sixers look improved.

But there is always room for improvement in the NBA , and the Sixers are reportedly keeping tabs on a veteran free agent forward as training camp approaches.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein , the Sixers have “explored the feasibility” of bringing in Markieff Morris to compete for a spot in the team’s rotation.

Morris, a Philadelphia-born talent, has been in the league since 2011. After getting drafted 13th overall, Morris joined the Phoenix Suns .

Over the course of his 11-year career, Morris played for the Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder , Detroit Pistons , Los Angeles Lakers , and most recently, the Miami Heat .

After appearing in 17 games with the Heat last year, Morris is on the hunt for his seventh NBA home.

Philly Isn’t Alone

Morris’s market might not be crowded at the moment, but the Sixers aren’t the only franchise reportedly interested in potentially giving the veteran another opportunity in 2022.

Per Stein’s report, the Brooklyn Nets are interested and have been regarded as having “the most serious interest” in inking Morris.

It’s no surprise that two contenders are exploring the idea of snagging Morris. As he’s a seasoned veteran, who would come on an affordable contract, Morris could bring value off the bench.

During his 17-game stint in Miami last season, Morris averaged seven points while hitting on 33 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

While Morris hasn’t played much in the playoffs over the last couple of years, he was a valuable bench piece to the Los Angeles Lakers' championship run in 2021, as he put up five points per game while averaging over 40 percent from three in 21 games.

Morris made it clear in July that he’s “been wanting” to join his hometown’s team for “a while now.” It seems there is mutual interest between Morris and the Sixers, but the Nets are definitely in play and seemingly the favorite to take the veteran off the market.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel.

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

