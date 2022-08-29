ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Today columnist blasts Randi Weingarten's 'What Kids and Communities Need’ campaign: 'Total gaslighting'

By Cortney O'Brien
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Bo Jiden
3d ago

She's communist. unions are generally a communistic idea. The people's power, and just like communism the higher up get all the money, benefits, and power.

Robert Michel
4d ago

Teachers are continuing with their own version of indoctrination which was introduced before they attended and during college. Indoctrination 328, 329 and 340 required classes before a teaching certificate is issued.

GolfNuttt
2d ago

Why is she addressing Democrats? Don't all children need good schools? She doesn't want to talk to Republicans or conservatives? That's typical. I'm the enemy, I'm not a citizen. She's awful.

