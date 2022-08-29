ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead

NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn

Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Moped#The Guggenheim Museum#Fox News Digital#Rolex
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Iqbal Rabin, 31, Arrested

On Friday, September 02, 2022, at 0022 hours, the following 31-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Iqbal Rabin. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man, woman killed in separate East Village shootings

NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Helmets
amny.com

53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line

An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Man Gropes 5-Year-Old Girl, Exposes Himself to Her at Brooklyn Laundromat: Police

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly groped a 5-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn laundromat before exposing himself to her. The disturbing incident occurred Tuesday around 11 a.m. at a laundromat at the intersection of Ralph Avenue and Farragut Road in Canarsie, according to police. The girl was with her mother when the stranger approached her, and forcibly grabbed the young girl's rear end.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens coach’s truck impounded after identify theft, he says

QUEENS (PIX11) — A beloved football coach of over 50 years is fighting to get his truck back. Gregg Vance, known as Coach Chuck, said his was truck impounded by the city due to too many parking tickets that he says weren’t his. He said he’s the victim of identity theft. Vance’s coaching equipment was […]
QUEENS, NY
Fox News

Fox News

783K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy