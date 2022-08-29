Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
The location of Times Square. Quite the conundrumKath LeeNew York City, NY
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Related
Woman slashed on Manhattan subway train after bumping into suspect
A 23-year-old woman was slashed after she and her partner accidentally bumped into a man on a Lower Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.
Another human leg seeming to belong to a child found at NYC DEP facility
A second leg, which appears to be from a child or a newborn, was found at the water pollution control plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point around midnight.
Man shot in head, killed while riding Citi Bike in broad daylight East Village shooting
A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and killed while riding a Citi Bike in the East Village on Thursday afternoon.
fox5ny.com
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Brutal’ video of 78-year-old woman pulled out of car by Access-A-Ride; driver ‘shows no compassion’
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A good Samaritan needed a trip to the hospital Wednesday after he jumped in to help a 78-year-old woman, but the injury didn’t bother him: assisting the woman as she was attacked in Brooklyn was more important. When Ezra Hala-Wani saw a taxi driver pulling a woman out of an […]
NBC New York
2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn
Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Iqbal Rabin, 31, Arrested
On Friday, September 02, 2022, at 0022 hours, the following 31-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Iqbal Rabin. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NYPD: Man, woman killed in separate East Village shootings
NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...
Girl, 16, suffers 'large' wound after Queens subway thief bites, punches, pulls hair
The NYPD released surveillance images Thursday of the suspect they’re searching for in Monday morning’s attack at the 39th Avenue station in Long Island City.
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman fatally shot in head on sidewalk by Union Square
A woman was fatally shot in the head about a block from Union Square early Thursday morning. The woman was shot at E. 14th Street and Irving Place in Gramercy just after 5 a.m.
amny.com
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
22-year-old woman 'shocked' after being attacked on subway train in Manhattan
A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News about the harrowing incident.
25-year-old woman fatally shot in head while walking home from work on NYC street
The victim was shot in the head along East 14th Street near Irving Place just after 5 a.m.
Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
NBC New York
Man Gropes 5-Year-Old Girl, Exposes Himself to Her at Brooklyn Laundromat: Police
The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly groped a 5-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn laundromat before exposing himself to her. The disturbing incident occurred Tuesday around 11 a.m. at a laundromat at the intersection of Ralph Avenue and Farragut Road in Canarsie, according to police. The girl was with her mother when the stranger approached her, and forcibly grabbed the young girl's rear end.
Queens coach’s truck impounded after identify theft, he says
QUEENS (PIX11) — A beloved football coach of over 50 years is fighting to get his truck back. Gregg Vance, known as Coach Chuck, said his was truck impounded by the city due to too many parking tickets that he says weren’t his. He said he’s the victim of identity theft. Vance’s coaching equipment was […]
fox5ny.com
Man accused of shoving senior citizen down stairs in subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack inside a Queens subway station. The incident happened inside the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The New York City Police Department says a 68-year-old woman was leaving the...
Fox News
783K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0