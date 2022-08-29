Read full article on original website
Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants
When you think of “Maine” you think about lobsters, you really just can’t help it. Whether you’re a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you’ve never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah. Another thing we are known...
Roll Up to The New Cannabis Museum Coming Soon to Portland, Maine
When I first saw in the news that Portland was getting a cannabis museum, I was intrigued by the mere fact that it was, well, a museum for cannabis. After looking more into it, I quickly realized there are way more important things to be excited about than just the weed aspect.
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
The Great New England Food Truck Festival in Kittery, Maine
This weekend the parking lot at Old Navy in Kittery is going to smell really good. Saturday and Sunday at the Kittery Premium Outlets, there's more going on than great deals on name brands. There's a food truck festival! Not just a food truck festival, but the Great New England Food Truck Festival!
Rails and Ales Trains Return to the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Sept 2
If you've never taken a ride around the Eastern Prom in Portland on the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, this Friday is the perfect time to kick off the Labor Day weekend with a trip on a Rails & Ales train. The Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad uses the former Grand Trunk...
This Toy Car Parked on Temple Street in Portland, Maine Begs So Many Questions
This is one of those things that when you see it, you do a double take because it doesn't quite make any sense. A pink toy Jeep, typically used by a young child to drive around at home, was sitting parked on Temple Street in Portland around 10 a.m. Thursday morning in and it stood out like a sore thumb compared to the full-size cars around it.
Prompto in Portland, Maine Saved me Hundreds of Dollars With One Simple Act
Almost all of us have been screwed over one way or another by car appointments. Whether you were misquoted or taken advantage of, you’ve experienced the frustration of dealing with car companies and mechanics. I really need “a guy”; it seems like everyone has their “guy” they go to...
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
Where to Go Apple Picking Around Portland
September’s arrival means several things for Portland-area families: the kids are heading back to school, temperatures are about to get cooler, and it’s officially the beginning of apple picking season. And we highly recommend visiting a u-pick apple orchard (or two) during this lovely transition to fall.all. Think...
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
Meteorological fall is knocking on the door
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
WGME 13’s Lauren Healy Leaving TV News but Staying in Maine
Weekends and holidays will now be free for Lauren. After 4 years in Portland on WGME, Lauren Healy is not only saying goodbye to WGME13, but to TV news. She announced on her Facebook page that she's hanging up the mic for something new. Lauren said that ever since she...
The Popular Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents. The restaurant is located right in the heart of the beautiful bay walk in...
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
The Scrumptious Reasons Biddeford, Maine, is One of Four Cities That Made This National List
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
Help Coming in for Popular Portland Food Truck Damaged by Storm
Last Friday was a very costly storm for one of Portland's most beloved food trucks. The storm, which ravaged Portland, unfortunately claimed victim to the Greeks of Peaks food truck. The purveyors of fine Greek food posted these images to show show the utter and sad destruction of the popular truck.
Where to Find Portland’s Best Bar Bites
Satisfy the drunchies with cheesy, crunchy fried goodness, from burgers to won ton nachos. The term “bar food” is often spit out with a tinge of snobbery, as if good cocktails and beer-and-shot specials could never coexist with real food. But eating while drinking is one of life’s great pleasures, and while it’s arguable that everything tastes better when you’re drunk, this bar fare is crave-worthy, even before the alcohol kicks in.
Portland area homelessness tax houses 1,600 in its first year
For six years, Donna Farrar experienced both homelessness and housing instability in Portland area suburbs, moving between living on the street with just the clothes on her back to staying at a friend’s home for free following her divorce. It wasn’t until she severely fractured bones in her right...
Maine Woman Unites Strangers in Freeport to Search the Area for Missing Man
We've been lucky with amazing weather pretty much every single weekend of Summer 2022, which has seen many Mainers take advantage and either hit the beach for some sun and relaxation or rivers and lakes to take their boats and kayaks out for some adventure. And that seems to be what New Gloucester resident Seth Vosmus had planned this past weekend when he took his truck to Porter's Landing in Freeport.
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
