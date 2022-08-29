ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

The Great New England Food Truck Festival in Kittery, Maine

This weekend the parking lot at Old Navy in Kittery is going to smell really good. Saturday and Sunday at the Kittery Premium Outlets, there's more going on than great deals on name brands. There's a food truck festival! Not just a food truck festival, but the Great New England Food Truck Festival!
KITTERY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Islesboro, ME
City
Portland, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, ME
Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
Local
Maine Business
City
Portland, OR
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Real Estate
Portland, OR
Business
City
Kittery, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Single Family Home#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Modern Home#Real Estate Portland
momcollective.com

Where to Go Apple Picking Around Portland

September’s arrival means several things for Portland-area families: the kids are heading back to school, temperatures are about to get cooler, and it’s officially the beginning of apple picking season. And we highly recommend visiting a u-pick apple orchard (or two) during this lovely transition to fall.all. Think...
PORTLAND, OR
Q97.9

Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair

You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
WINDSOR, ME
Channel 6000

Meteorological fall is knocking on the door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
103.7 WCYY

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Help Coming in for Popular Portland Food Truck Damaged by Storm

Last Friday was a very costly storm for one of Portland's most beloved food trucks. The storm, which ravaged Portland, unfortunately claimed victim to the Greeks of Peaks food truck. The purveyors of fine Greek food posted these images to show show the utter and sad destruction of the popular truck.
PORTLAND, ME
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Find Portland’s Best Bar Bites

Satisfy the drunchies with cheesy, crunchy fried goodness, from burgers to won ton nachos. The term “bar food” is often spit out with a tinge of snobbery, as if good cocktails and beer-and-shot specials could never coexist with real food. But eating while drinking is one of life’s great pleasures, and while it’s arguable that everything tastes better when you’re drunk, this bar fare is crave-worthy, even before the alcohol kicks in.
PORTLAND, OR
Q97.9

Maine Woman Unites Strangers in Freeport to Search the Area for Missing Man

We've been lucky with amazing weather pretty much every single weekend of Summer 2022, which has seen many Mainers take advantage and either hit the beach for some sun and relaxation or rivers and lakes to take their boats and kayaks out for some adventure. And that seems to be what New Gloucester resident Seth Vosmus had planned this past weekend when he took his truck to Porter's Landing in Freeport.
FREEPORT, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy