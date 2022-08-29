ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Washington Informer

Bank of America Offers Zero-Down-Payment Mortgages to Minorities

Bank of America announced a trial program for first-time homebuyers in designated markets — including certain African American and Hispanic neighborhoods in Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami — that doesn't require down payments, mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score. The post Bank of America Offers Zero-Down-Payment Mortgages to Minorities appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America adds homeownership, small-business programs for women and minorities

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. announced on Tuesday the launch of two programs to assist in small-business growth and homeownership for women and minorities. The Small Business Down Payment Grant Program pushes business growth and aids in establishing generational wealth opportunities for minority and women business owners, according to a BofA news release. The second program, the Community Affordable Loan Solution, aims to help individuals and families in Black and Hispanic/Latino communities become homeowners.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
wunc.org

Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year

Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's what to buy during Labor Day sales this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day marks the last unofficial weekend of the summer season. While the holiday is all about taking a break from work, for some, it has turned into the last weekend to score deals before Black Friday. Here are some of the best things to buy at Labor Day Sales according to AARP:
CHARLOTTE, NC
Joe Biden
WCNC

Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to give away 20,000 free laptops

Between now and next summer, 20,000 adults in Mecklenburg County will get free laptop computers, courtesy of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The giveaway is a part of the MeckTech Computer Kit Program, an initiative to help county residents access digital resources. The Emergency Connectivity Fund will pay for the refurbished computers.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotte.edu

Meet Mary Dare Martin

Meet Mary Dare Martin, a new member of the social media team who loves to be creative with social media, highlight student experiences and craft in her spare time. Learn more about Martin in this Q&A. How long have you been at UNC Charlotte?. I started at the beginning of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
piedmonthealthcare.com

Piedmont HealthCare Gains New Pulmonologist, Vishal Patel, MD

Piedmont HealthCare – Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine. August 30, 2022, Statesville, NC– Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Vishal Patel, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine. Dr. Patel joins the practice alongside tenured physicians, Dr. Elnaggar, Dr. Perez, and Dr. Ordaz starting September 6th. “PHC Pulmonary and Sleep...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sam’s Club Announces Increased Membership Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting October 17th, annual membership fees at Sam’s Club will move from $45 to $50 for Club members and $100 to $110 for Plus members. Officials say this is the first time the club has shifted the price of the Plus membership since its introduction in 1999, and nine years since the Club membership price has changed.
CHARLOTTE, NC

