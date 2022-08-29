Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bank of America Offers Zero-Down-Payment Mortgages to Minorities
Bank of America announced a trial program for first-time homebuyers in designated markets — including certain African American and Hispanic neighborhoods in Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami — that doesn't require down payments, mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score. The post Bank of America Offers Zero-Down-Payment Mortgages to Minorities appeared first on The Washington Informer.
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
Bank of America adds homeownership, small-business programs for women and minorities
CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. announced on Tuesday the launch of two programs to assist in small-business growth and homeownership for women and minorities. The Small Business Down Payment Grant Program pushes business growth and aids in establishing generational wealth opportunities for minority and women business owners, according to a BofA news release. The second program, the Community Affordable Loan Solution, aims to help individuals and families in Black and Hispanic/Latino communities become homeowners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Education leaders to release performance grades for schools across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — State Department of Public Instruction leaders will announce on Thursday which public schools are considered low performing. Education reporter Jonathan Lowe asked officials how the pandemic played a role and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s plan to address the report. The letter grades are from last school year. The...
Changes to school meals and absence policies likely to impact many CMS students
CHARLOTTE — As the new school year kicks off, changes to some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ policies will impact the district’s 140,000 students. This school year, the district is stressing the importance of good attendance to ensure academic success. District leaders say if a student misses 10 days of...
wunc.org
Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year
Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
WCNC
Here's what to buy during Labor Day sales this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day marks the last unofficial weekend of the summer season. While the holiday is all about taking a break from work, for some, it has turned into the last weekend to score deals before Black Friday. Here are some of the best things to buy at Labor Day Sales according to AARP:
RELATED PEOPLE
WCNC
Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
WCNC
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
WBTV
"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to give away 20,000 free laptops
Between now and next summer, 20,000 adults in Mecklenburg County will get free laptop computers, courtesy of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The giveaway is a part of the MeckTech Computer Kit Program, an initiative to help county residents access digital resources. The Emergency Connectivity Fund will pay for the refurbished computers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Despite 3,000 layoffs reported this year in N.C., there are still thousands of jobs out there
Companies in North Carolina reported more than 3,000 layoffs planned for this year, according to the state. But new job announcements and open jobs far outweigh the number of people getting laid off. The North Carolina Department of Commerce has announced more than 21,000 jobs so far this year, though...
charlotte.edu
Meet Mary Dare Martin
Meet Mary Dare Martin, a new member of the social media team who loves to be creative with social media, highlight student experiences and craft in her spare time. Learn more about Martin in this Q&A. How long have you been at UNC Charlotte?. I started at the beginning of...
CMS Meal Prices for 2022-2023 School Year
Here is more information on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester County farmers fight to save state farms
During a dinner in Chester County, Norman and two state congressman heard concerns and frustrations from over 100 local farmers about issues plaguing their farms.
Moody’s economists say Charlotte homes are overvalued 44%
Moody's economists believe in the event of a recession, home prices could drop as much as 20%.
piedmonthealthcare.com
Piedmont HealthCare Gains New Pulmonologist, Vishal Patel, MD
Piedmont HealthCare – Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine. August 30, 2022, Statesville, NC– Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Vishal Patel, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine. Dr. Patel joins the practice alongside tenured physicians, Dr. Elnaggar, Dr. Perez, and Dr. Ordaz starting September 6th. “PHC Pulmonary and Sleep...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sam’s Club Announces Increased Membership Fees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting October 17th, annual membership fees at Sam’s Club will move from $45 to $50 for Club members and $100 to $110 for Plus members. Officials say this is the first time the club has shifted the price of the Plus membership since its introduction in 1999, and nine years since the Club membership price has changed.
Comments / 1