Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Related
ffxnow.com
Revolving Kura Sushi bar now open in Tysons, its first in Virginia
A new sushi restaurant is rolling out in Tysons. Kura Sushi welcomed dine-in customers to its 40th U.S. location and first in Virginia at noon today (Thursday). It initially opened its doors at 8461 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, last night (Wednesday) exclusively for takeout service. “We are thrilled to bring...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 2 – September 5
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Seventeen-time Grammy-winner, Sting, returns to Wolf Trap for three unforgettable evenings of hits like “Englishman in New York,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Every Breath You Take.” The Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner kick off the evening.
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all
Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
51st Annual Labor Day Art Show at Glen Echo Park
The Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture sponsors one of the largest art shows in the region, and this year it celebrates more than half a century of bringing the community together through art. The 51st Annual Labor Day Art Show will be held in Glen Echo Park’s historic Spanish Ballroom from September 3-5, 2022.
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
WJLA
Painting the town illegally? Takoma Park says 6-year-old's sidewalk art violates city code
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — The City of Takoma Park has cited a woman for using permanent paint on a public sidewalk in front of her home. "I think we're at a climax. The fact that you guys are here interviewing about it,” Julia Hainer-Violand told 7News. Hainer-Violand’s...
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WUSA
9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5
WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
WJLA
LIST | Sept. 2-4: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for something to do in the DMV this Labor Day weekend? From music festivals to boat parties, here are some of the things going on!. DC Festival Of Magic -- Capital Hilton 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC. DC Jazz Fest: Music and Murals of...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the fireplace and the brick over the oven, obviously
This rental is located at 709 12th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,800 / 3br – 2532ft2 – LARGE AND BRIGHT THREE BEDROOM NEAR H STREET (H Street/Washington, DC) Bright three bedroom house with windows on three sides and neat details a half block from H Street and all its activities, near the Whole Foods, Giant, Safeway, and Aldi, and on the Senate side near Union Station. Separate dining room, living room fireplace, kitchen with great storage, granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher, 2½ baths, double closets in the master, wood floors, full basement with office/den/bonus space, family room, and washer/dryer, CAC, nice front yard, and small rear patio. $3,800 + utilities. Available immediately. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Capital Area Food Bank continues to fight food insecurity on National Food Bank Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Friday in September is National Food Bank Day. 7News On Your Side has been working to help those experiencing hunger with our Feeding the DMV campaign. 7News reached out to the Capital Area Food Bank and they are continuing to help those in our...
WJLA
Man with 2 names threatened kids, later arrested bathing in Vienna's town fountain: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man accused of pointing an object, possibly a long gun, at elementary students was later arrested when he was found bathing in Vienna’s Town Green water fountain. School officials reported to Vienna Police that an older white man with no shirt was...
NBC Washington
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inn at Little Washington Teams Up with Mount Vernon for Fundraiser
The Inn at Little Washington, one of the world's most award-winning restaurants, located in Washington, Va., is teaming up with Mount Vernon for a black-tie fundraising gala dinner on the lawn at Mount Vernon to help restore the Washington's historic kitchen. The festivities are set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from...
mocoshow.com
Gus the Chocolate Lab Rescued From Little Seneca Lake at Black Hill Park
Gus, a chocolate lab, got away from his owner on Thursday afternoon and chased a beaver into Black Hill Lake in Boyds. He became distressed while returning to shore and units from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (Quince Orchard FS731, which was training nearby) assisted Maryland National Capital Park Police with the rescue. Gus was successfully rescued and reunited with his owner.
fox5dc.com
Arlington woman celebrates 107th birthday; shares secret to her longevity
ARLINGTON, Va. - What's the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke!. Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I tell you - I don't feel any different than when I...
WJLA
VIDEO: 3 people wanted after ATM stolen from Georgetown business
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people are wanted after an ATM was stolen from a Georgetown business earlier this week, police say. The Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 29, three suspects in a vehicle arrived at a business in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW and once inside, two of the suspects stole an ATM machine.
Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police. The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple...
Comments / 0