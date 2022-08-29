ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

ffxnow.com

Revolving Kura Sushi bar now open in Tysons, its first in Virginia

A new sushi restaurant is rolling out in Tysons. Kura Sushi welcomed dine-in customers to its 40th U.S. location and first in Virginia at noon today (Thursday). It initially opened its doors at 8461 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, last night (Wednesday) exclusively for takeout service. “We are thrilled to bring...
TYSONS, VA
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 2 – September 5

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Seventeen-time Grammy-winner, Sting, returns to Wolf Trap for three unforgettable evenings of hits like “Englishman in New York,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Every Breath You Take.” The Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner kick off the evening.
MCLEAN, VA
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all

Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

51st Annual Labor Day Art Show at Glen Echo Park

The Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture sponsors one of the largest art shows in the region, and this year it celebrates more than half a century of bringing the community together through art. The 51st Annual Labor Day Art Show will be held in Glen Echo Park’s historic Spanish Ballroom from September 3-5, 2022.
GLEN ECHO, MD
tysonstoday.com

Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival

Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
RESTON, VA
WUSA

9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5

WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

LIST | Sept. 2-4: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for something to do in the DMV this Labor Day weekend? From music festivals to boat parties, here are some of the things going on!. DC Festival Of Magic -- Capital Hilton 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC. DC Jazz Fest: Music and Murals of...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the fireplace and the brick over the oven, obviously

This rental is located at 709 12th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,800 / 3br – 2532ft2 – LARGE AND BRIGHT THREE BEDROOM NEAR H STREET (H Street/Washington, DC) Bright three bedroom house with windows on three sides and neat details a half block from H Street and all its activities, near the Whole Foods, Giant, Safeway, and Aldi, and on the Senate side near Union Station. Separate dining room, living room fireplace, kitchen with great storage, granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher, 2½ baths, double closets in the master, wood floors, full basement with office/den/bonus space, family room, and washer/dryer, CAC, nice front yard, and small rear patio. $3,800 + utilities. Available immediately. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING.”
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inn at Little Washington Teams Up with Mount Vernon for Fundraiser

The Inn at Little Washington, one of the world's most award-winning restaurants, located in Washington, Va., is teaming up with Mount Vernon for a black-tie fundraising gala dinner on the lawn at Mount Vernon to help restore the Washington's historic kitchen. The festivities are set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from...
WASHINGTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Gus the Chocolate Lab Rescued From Little Seneca Lake at Black Hill Park

Gus, a chocolate lab, got away from his owner on Thursday afternoon and chased a beaver into Black Hill Lake in Boyds. He became distressed while returning to shore and units from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (Quince Orchard FS731, which was training nearby) assisted Maryland National Capital Park Police with the rescue. Gus was successfully rescued and reunited with his owner.
BOYDS, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: 3 people wanted after ATM stolen from Georgetown business

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people are wanted after an ATM was stolen from a Georgetown business earlier this week, police say. The Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 29, three suspects in a vehicle arrived at a business in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW and once inside, two of the suspects stole an ATM machine.
WASHINGTON, DC

