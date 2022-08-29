Five injured in two-vehicle crash

Five people were injured as a result of a two-vehicle crash south of Cumberland on Sunday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Dispatch Center received a call about the crash at the intersection of Highway P and 19th Avenue at 11:03 a.m.

The initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by a woman failed to stop for the stop sign at 19th and P and struck a truck pulling a large camper, the news release said. She was transported to Cumberland Hospital with unknown injuries.

Of the four occupants in the truck, two were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. One was transported to Cumberland Hospital with unknown injuries, and one was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries.

Highway P was closed for one hour and was down to a single lane for two more hours.

Assisting deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Cumberland Ambulance, Cumberland Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter. Rich’s Towing and Davis Auto helped clear the roadway, and S&R Towing helped to clean up the scene with all their equipment.