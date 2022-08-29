Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
‘Maineiac Manor’ In Bangor Promises Spooky New Fun In October
Halloween is just two months away! Ready to get scared?. It's time to start thing about "fall" types of things. Pumpkins, pumpkin spice coffee, football, school, apple picking, leaves changing, and oh, Halloween!. Maineiac Manor just put a tease out on Facebook about the upcoming spooky season of terror that...
Bangor Police Share Local Kid’s Incredible Act of Compassion
Look who is up to their up old tricks again. It's everyone's favorite community of cops (well, I guess not your favorite if you live a life of crime), the Bangor Police Department. The often-viral department has hit Facebook once again. However, this time around it's a bit of a...
Bangor Police Say a Body Was Found on a Bench by the Kenduskeag
Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found near the Kenduskeag Stream. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police were called to the area behind 262 Harlow Street, just before 9:00 Thursday morning, to do a welfare check. The person reporting the incident said the individual was on a bench on the walking trail and had not moved in quite some time.
Beautiful Orrington House for Sale Has a Bonus Airbnb Tiny House
A beautiful house for sale in Orrington comes complete with a tiny house currently listed on Airbnb. I pass this house on Dow Road every day on my way home from work and I love the set-up. The house itself is well-kept and looks very spacious, from the outside. But then there's this cute tiny home in the backyard with a wooden walkway leading to it. I could never figure it out. Why is that house in the backyard? Then I saw the listing on realtor.com that explained it all to me.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Aerosmith Gives A Sneak Peek Of Their Bangor Show On Sunday
The band gets “Back In The Saddle” again this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre!. It goes without saying that just about everyone is pretty psyched up for Labor Day Weekend, especially since there is a monster show coming to the Bangor Waterfront, this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre.
Officials In Maine Remind You To Slow Down In School Zones
As teachers and students all over the state prepare to start a brand new school year this week, Maine's law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to remind drivers to go slow in School Zones!. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office took to its Facebook Page to inform motorists that...
It’s Been Four Years Since We Lost Chuck Foster And We Miss Him
On August 28th, 2018, we lost a legend here in Bangor. I can't believe it has been four years since we lost our dear friend and co-worker, Chuck Foster. There are just not enough words to express how much I miss him, not only as a member of the Z team, but as someone that I spent a great deal of time with on a personal level. He was my neighbor and we used to have our weekly TV nights, watching whatever the hot show was at the time. We watched every episode of "The Sopranos", "Mad Men", "Breaking Bad", and so many others, It was something I looked forward to every week, hanging with Chuck, and whatever dog, or cat, he had at the time...and he had many. He was such a lover of animals.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: The Camden Windjammer Festival Is This Weekend
Wrap up summer with a weekend of fun, on the water, at one of the most beautiful places in Maine. Lots of kiddos go back to school this week, so the summer of 2022 is winding down. Sad but true! However, we do have a long Labor Day Holiday Weekend to look forward to, so it just might be the perfect time to hit the road in search of an adventure, and I can't think of a better one than being out on the water.
Take A Video Stroll Through The Orono Bog Walk
Looking for a mellow spot to chill and take a walk? This is it!. The Orono Bog Boardwalk covers 600 acres. This 4,200 feet long trail is open to the public. The bog is in both the city of Bangor and the town of Orono. The bog is also partially protected as part of both the Bangor City Forest and land owned by the University of Maine. It became a National Landmark back in 1973.
Free Clothing Giveaway Today in Bangor
Today only, Wednesday the 24th, and only between the hours of 10 am and 1 pm. You or someone you know. Think about someone and send them a note, or this article. The free clothing giveaway will be held at Bangor Housing Community Center/Gym located at 161 Davis Road in Bangor.
Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Annual Auction + Yard Sale Will Be Massive
It's so big they have five buildings of stuff to check out this Friday and Saturday. And it is a great community event and fundraiser making it extra special. There’s a reason the Orono Old Town Kiwanis Charity Auction has been going on for 75 years. Do the math. 1947 is when it began. Wonder what that was like. Wow!
Connected Random Acts of Kindness in Maine
The story starts with a woman on her way to work. And one of the tires on her car blows out. She pulls into the nearest parking lot, and that was A&G Shooting on Center Road in Fairfield. That was a good choice. You’ll know why in a minute.
Want To Touch Big Trucks? Head To Carmel Saturday & You Can
If you get all giddy at the thought of being able to get an up-close-and-personal look at big trucks and machines, you're gonna want to head to Carmel Saturday because you'll not only be able to see them...you can actually touch them!. The Carmel Municipal Parking Lot will be the...
The Ed Sheffer ‘Ink & Iron Fest’ in Brewer on October 9
The event is in memory of Ed Sheffer, the founder of Diversified Ink, who died in a motorcycle accident on June 16, 2020. Veterans & friends, mark your calendars for the Ed Sheffer INK & IRON FEST, benefiting Maine Veterans. It all happens on Sunday, October 9, from, 2 p.m....
Annual ‘Paranormal Fair’ At Fort Knox This Weekend
This weekend, haunted Fort Knox will be the epicenter of all things unexplained. Aliens, Bigfoot, cryptids, and ghosts are taking over Fort Knox in Prospect this weekend. The fort will host an annual event that highlights unexplained phenomena here in Maine. The Paranormal Faire is Saturday, August 27. Admission is free with a park entry fee.
Should There Be A Law in Maine About Drive-Thru Traffic?
A Reddit user posed an interesting question about drive-thru lines. Have you ever been annoyed at a line that stretches out in the street, when you are passing by a Dunkin', or the massive amount of cars that always seem to be at the Chick-fil-A at the Bangor Mall?. When...
#tbt Have You Seen These Fun Bangor Inspired Songs & Videos?
Since it's Throwback Thursday, it seems like a good time to check out some music videos about the Queen City. There have been several fun parody songs and videos that were done right here in Bangor, and we dug up a few of our favorites!. A rap video all about...
