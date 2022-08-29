ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Freeman anchors same-game parlay

By Jared Shlensky
 4 days ago
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The month of August hasn't treated us well this month, especially on the parlay side of things. After avoiding parlays for the last couple of days, we're going to take a shot at another one to start the week. But this isn't your basic parlay, instead, it's a same-game parlay (SGP).

Not only are the Dodgers the best team in baseball this year, they also have the best record this month at 21-5. So, for our first leg, we're going to take the Dodgers -1.5 on the runline against the Marlins.

Los Angeles is 4-1 against Miami this year, and three of those wins have been by two or more runs. LA covering the runline is far from a fluke. The Dodgers are 78-47 against the spread this season, only trailing Baltimore for the best ATS record in MLB.

Want some more good news? National League Cy Young candidate Tony Gonsolin is starting on Monday for LA. Gonsolin is 5-0 with a 1.57 ERA in his last five starts and leads the league in opponents' batting average (.179) and BABIP (.201). He also leads the NL in wins (16), ERA (2.10) and ERA+ (197).

Make no mistake about it, Miami's Pablo Lopez is a solid pitcher, but the Marlins just aren't on the same level as the Dodgers. Don't be surprised to see Lopez pitch well on Monday, but don't expect his offense, which ranks 26th in MLB in runs scored, to do a whole lot against Gonsolin and the Dodgers bullpen.

As for our final leg, we're going to take Freddie Freeman to get at least one hit in Monday's series finale. We know Mookie Betts is red-hot -- 8-for-15 with four home runs and two doubles so far in the series -- but don't forget about good ole Freeman. Freeman has hit safely in five straight games and seven of his last eight. And this month, the All-Star is slashing .338/.401/.482/.883 since the All-Star break.

It's safe to say Freeman is finally starting to get comfortable with the Dodgers. That's why we like Freeman to get at least one hit and for the Dodgers to win by at least two runs.

The Bet: Dodgers -1.5 vs. Marlins AND Freddie Freeman > 0.5 Hits (+120 odds via FanDuel)

Bet $100 to win $120

In the news ...

Hawaii runs away with 4th Little League World Series Title -- Hawaii won its fourth Little League World Series after beating Curacao, 13-3, in just four innings on Sunday. Hawaii never lost during the LLWS and outscored its opponents, 60-5.

AL Cy Young Favorite Justin Verlander exits start with injury — American League Cy Young favorite (-370 odds) Justin Verlander lasted just three innings and 60 pitches on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles due to right calf discomfort. Verlander, who currently has a league-best 1.84 ERA and league-tying-high 16 wins, struck out six, walked one and allowed just three hits before exiting Sunday's start.

McIlroy rallies to win Tour ChampionshipRory McIlroy rallied from a six-shot deficit in the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday to become the first three-time FedEx Cup Champion. McIlroy was a 12/1 longshot going into Sunday's final round, trailing Scottie Scheffler (+110), Xander Schauffele (+200) and Sungae Im (+900).

U.S. Open Tennis first-round play begins Monday — Daniil Medvedev (+22) is currently the favorite to win the Men's U.S. Open, with Rafael Nadal not far behind at (+400). Iga Swiatek (+400) is the women's favorite, with Simona Halep with the next best odds at +750. For odds, predictions and best bets for Monday's first round, click here.

Today's Bark Bets is written by Jared Shlensky

