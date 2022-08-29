ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Vandals leave Utica arts center in ruins

By Thad Randazzo
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left Sculpture Space Inc, the community art center in Utica, in ruins on Sunday, destroying equipment, property and donated artwork.

Sculpture Space announced the destruction early Monday, via their Facebook page . According to the post, the incident occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday, and vandals used paint, torches, sledgehammers, studio items, and other tools in their rampage through the facility.

A total value of the damage has not yet been calculated but the organization says that their annual CHAIRity Art Auction and Launch Party on Sept. 24 will not be held up, despite this being a major setback.

An emergency ‘Vandalism Recovery Fund’ has been set up for anyone who would like to donate.

WIBX 950

This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing

We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49

A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy. New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROME, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with criminal impersonation

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
UTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Utica schools install scanning devices to detect weapons

As Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam reflected on security in the district, he said it has long had police officers around. “We had officers securing our buildings as part of our security. Now, we have officers in our high school, middle school and elementary school,” Karam said.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

31-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Central NY highway ramp dies

Marcy, N.Y. — A man walking on a highway ramp in Marcy died when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to State Police. Robert J. Grande, 31, of Rome, was struck at about 9:30 p.m. by a Ford Focus going west on the Oriskany exit ramp of Route 49, troopers said in a news release Thursday. He was walking in the westbound lane, they said.
MARCY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair, circus shows, ghost tours: 9 things to do in CNY this weekend

It’s weekend two of the Great New York State Fair, so there’s not wanting for things to do this weekend. But if you’re tired of the crowds, there are some low-key things to do aside from the fair. Catch a piano salon in Ithaca or see award-winning shorts from Sundance Film Festival, screened on Cornell University’s campus. Try Lao food at Salt City Market or watch circus performers around Ithaca. Take a historic ghostwalk in preparation for the fall or get tickets to the Budweiser Classic at the Oswego Speedway. Whatever your interest, CNY has something for you.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
