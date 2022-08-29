Vandals leave Utica arts center in ruins

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left Sculpture Space Inc, the community art center in Utica, in ruins on Sunday, destroying equipment, property and donated artwork.

Sculpture Space announced the destruction early Monday, via their Facebook page . According to the post, the incident occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday, and vandals used paint, torches, sledgehammers, studio items, and other tools in their rampage through the facility.

A total value of the damage has not yet been calculated but the organization says that their annual CHAIRity Art Auction and Launch Party on Sept. 24 will not be held up, despite this being a major setback.

An emergency ‘Vandalism Recovery Fund’ has been set up for anyone who would like to donate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.