WEAR
2 injured after crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two people are injured after a crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 4:21 p.m. on Scenic Highway and Baywoods Drive. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction as a sedan on Scenic Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol....
Police investigating more than 20 gunshots heard overnight in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets. Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone […]
WEAR
4 people hospitalized after head-on collision near Escambia County apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people are hospitalized after a head-on collision Wednesday morning on Lillian Highway in Escambia County. It happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Lillian Square Apartments. Florida Highway Patrol says four people -- two from each vehicle -- were hospitalized. The drivers of each car were...
WEAR
UPDATE: Missing Escambia County 2-year-old located safe
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say 2-year-old Kalayia Martin has been located safe. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 2-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon. 2-year-old Kalayia Martin was last seen on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says...
WEAR
Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged following bomb threat at Escambia County grocery store
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with the bomb threat Thursday morning at an Escambia County grocery store. Iian Burney, 38, is charged with threatening to bomb and simple assault. Burney was arrested and booked into Escambia County Jail. He is being held on $16,000 bond. ---------
WALA-TV FOX10
Protesters calling for justice in Bay Minette after officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -A peaceful protest was held outside the Baldwin County courthouse Thursday evening. This comes almost two weeks after Otis French Jr. was killed in an officer-involved shooting. According to investigators, French was shot by a Bay Minette police officer after French tased the officer. However, the...
WEAR
Deputies: Man breaks into Escambia County Little Caesars, falls through ceiling
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man is charged with breaking into an Escambia County Little Caesars, stealing items and damaging the store. Deputies arrested Chad Corn, 35, Saturday morning. He's charged with burglary and larceny. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the Little Caesars...
WEAR
Escambia County woman rescues stolen kitten after finding it in her front yard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen kitten was reunited with their owner Wednesday night after a good Samaritan who saw the animal in the front yard of her Escambia County home and was able to bring it to safety. The good Samaritan, who wished to remain anonymous, says she spotted...
DA: Orange Beach man charged in crash that killed Alabama police officer had suspended license, ignition interlock
An Orange Beach man is facing a murder charge in the August 22 death of a Mt. Vernon police officer. Tyler Lee Henderson, 31, was driving his pick-up truck “at an excessive speed” along Baldwin County Road 36 when crossed over Alabama State Route 59 around 7 p.m. that night and slammed into a police cruiser.
WEAR
Deputies arrest man wanted for Pensacola Beacon gas station shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested the man wanted for Tuesday's shooting at a Beacon gas station in Escambia County. Escambia County Jail records show Shannon Wheat Jr., 21, was booked into jail at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He's charged with Attempted Homicide and Deadly Missiles. The shooting took place...
Escambia Co. Deputies: Missing child found
UPDATE — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have located Kalayia Martin. ———————————————————————————————————————— ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said […]
WEAR
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
Excel Police investigate deadly shooting, teen arrested
EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – A murder investigation is ongoing Thursday in Monroe County, according to Excel Police Chief Mike West. Chief West says his department received a call for shots fired Wednesday night around 11 p.m. at the Twin Fountain Trailer Park on Twin Fountain Road. West tells WKRG News 5 the victim, 25-year-old Carl […]
Indicted train engineer allegedly video chatting while man killed on Alabama railroad track
A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County...
WEAR
Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned new details in the tragic crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer two weeks ago. At a press conference on Thursday, investigators told NBC 15 news Officer Ivan Lopez was driving southbound on Highway 59 in Summerdale when his police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: 2 wrecks on I-65, pedestrian hit and killed in Mobile UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. […]
WEAR
Property owner believes arson started fire at old Berryhill Elementary in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Investigators may now know how a fire at an old Santa Rosa County school building started earlier this month. The fire left, what was once Berryhill Elementary, heavily damaged. The building opened as Berryhill Elementary in 1926. The school most recently became the Santa Rosa County School...
WEAR
Man charged in Cantonment murder claims self-defense
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man charged with a fatal shooting last year in Cantonment went on trial Thursday. The state says it was a premeditated murder of an unarmed man. The defense says it was a case of self-defense. Danny Blackmon was shot and killed as he approached...
utv44.com
MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
