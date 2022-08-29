ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

2 injured after crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two people are injured after a crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 4:21 p.m. on Scenic Highway and Baywoods Drive. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction as a sedan on Scenic Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol....
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Missing Escambia County 2-year-old located safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say 2-year-old Kalayia Martin has been located safe. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 2-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon. 2-year-old Kalayia Martin was last seen on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Accidents
Pensacola, FL
Accidents
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Florida Highway Patrol#Jeep Cherokee#Sacred Heart Hospital#Traffic Accident
WEAR

Deputies arrest man wanted for Pensacola Beacon gas station shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested the man wanted for Tuesday's shooting at a Beacon gas station in Escambia County. Escambia County Jail records show Shannon Wheat Jr., 21, was booked into jail at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He's charged with Attempted Homicide and Deadly Missiles. The shooting took place...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Deputies: Missing child found

UPDATE — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have located Kalayia Martin. ———————————————————————————————————————— ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WEAR

Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Excel Police investigate deadly shooting, teen arrested

EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – A murder investigation is ongoing Thursday in Monroe County, according to Excel Police Chief Mike West. Chief West says his department received a call for shots fired Wednesday night around 11 p.m. at the Twin Fountain Trailer Park on Twin Fountain Road. West tells WKRG News 5 the victim, 25-year-old Carl […]
EXCEL, AL
WEAR

Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned new details in the tragic crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer two weeks ago. At a press conference on Thursday, investigators told NBC 15 news Officer Ivan Lopez was driving southbound on Highway 59 in Summerdale when his police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WEAR

Man charged in Cantonment murder claims self-defense

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man charged with a fatal shooting last year in Cantonment went on trial Thursday. The state says it was a premeditated murder of an unarmed man. The defense says it was a case of self-defense. Danny Blackmon was shot and killed as he approached...
CANTONMENT, FL
utv44.com

MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified

According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy