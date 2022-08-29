ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

CBS Sports

How to watch Fresno State vs. Cal Poly: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Fresno State 10-3; Cal Poly 2-9 The Fresno State Bulldogs will play against a Division II opponent, the Cal Poly Mustangs, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs ended up 10-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the UTEP Miners in the New Mexico Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
FRESNO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Righetti, Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch two days before ‘Battle for the Helmet’ rivalry game

Members of the Righetti and Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch during an annual tradition for both schools two days before the "Battle for the Helmet" rivalry game. The post Righetti, Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch two days before ‘Battle for the Helmet’ rivalry game appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
slohsexpressions.com

What do SLOHS Students Think About the New Schedule?

Once it’s on the whiteboard, it’s real. Photo courtesy of junior Karl Karsh. Students at San Luis Obispo High School have mixed emotions about the new schedule being implemented. While some enjoy the later start time for the sake of sleeping in, others dislike the late end times, especially when they have extracurriculars and sports after school.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Vegetation Fire in Atascadero 09.01.2022

A vegetation fire in Atascadero yesterday afternoon. Cal Fire responded shortly after noon yesterday to a fire in the 900 block of Garcia road near Santa Cruz road. The fire burned about one acre of grass before it was extinguished.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Luis Obispo

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KEYT

Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave

While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend. With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:14— Brandon Christopher...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero

– The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:. Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from North County Christian School that two students reported seeing a...
ATASCADERO, CA
splashmags.com

Wining and Dining in Paso Robles, California – Four Wineries and Two Restaurants Not to Miss

August 29, 2022 Marilyn Anderson U.S. Restaurant Reviews 1. The charming city of Paso Robles — midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles — is a wonderful destination for wine lovers and foodies alike. With its rolling hills, lush vineyards and picturesque orchards, El Paso de Robles, (the formal name, meaning The Pass of the Oaks) has grown over the past few decades from 3 wineries to over 300. People can enjoy visiting a myriad of tasting rooms and fabulous eateries, which makes it a perfect vacation spot to sip and sup.
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Buckley Road extension reaches completion

– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

