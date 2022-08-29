Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Fresno State vs. Cal Poly: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Fresno State 10-3; Cal Poly 2-9 The Fresno State Bulldogs will play against a Division II opponent, the Cal Poly Mustangs, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs ended up 10-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the UTEP Miners in the New Mexico Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
Righetti, Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch two days before ‘Battle for the Helmet’ rivalry game
Members of the Righetti and Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch during an annual tradition for both schools two days before the "Battle for the Helmet" rivalry game. The post Righetti, Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch two days before ‘Battle for the Helmet’ rivalry game appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Forecasted heat wave impacting sports and school schedules in Paso Robles
Triple-digit heat is nothing new to Paso Robles, but this week’s forecast has both schools and athletic departments preparing for a prolonged heat wave.
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
Business slows in Paso Robles during heat wave, workers say
Downtown Paso Robles, normally bustling with tourists in the late summer months, is noticeably quiet this week.
Most ‘Venmo pitches’ are for beer or gas money. This Paso student wants a college degree
“It has been lifesaving in the moment I’ve gotten it,” Alyssa Salazar, a full-time college student and single mom, says of the Venmo donations she’s received.
slohsexpressions.com
What do SLOHS Students Think About the New Schedule?
Once it’s on the whiteboard, it’s real. Photo courtesy of junior Karl Karsh. Students at San Luis Obispo High School have mixed emotions about the new schedule being implemented. While some enjoy the later start time for the sake of sleeping in, others dislike the late end times, especially when they have extracurriculars and sports after school.
Central Coast residents prepare for extreme heat without A/C
A heat wave is on the heels of not only the Central Coast but a big chunk of the United States. On Tuesday, locals hit area hardware stores to stock up on fans.
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Vegetation Fire in Atascadero 09.01.2022
A vegetation fire in Atascadero yesterday afternoon. Cal Fire responded shortly after noon yesterday to a fire in the 900 block of Garcia road near Santa Cruz road. The fire burned about one acre of grass before it was extinguished.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Luis Obispo
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average...
KEYT
Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave
While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend. With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County...
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
108 degrees and higher: Here’s a look at the heat wave’s forecast for Paso Robles
Check out the record highs for the next seven days as they stand right now.
Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:14— Brandon Christopher...
Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero
– The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:. Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from North County Christian School that two students reported seeing a...
New grocery store opens in Lompoc
An Aldi grocery store opened its doors in Lompoc on Thursday. The new store is located at 729 North H Street.
splashmags.com
Wining and Dining in Paso Robles, California – Four Wineries and Two Restaurants Not to Miss
August 29, 2022 Marilyn Anderson U.S. Restaurant Reviews 1. The charming city of Paso Robles — midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles — is a wonderful destination for wine lovers and foodies alike. With its rolling hills, lush vineyards and picturesque orchards, El Paso de Robles, (the formal name, meaning The Pass of the Oaks) has grown over the past few decades from 3 wineries to over 300. People can enjoy visiting a myriad of tasting rooms and fabulous eateries, which makes it a perfect vacation spot to sip and sup.
Buckley Road extension reaches completion
– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
What SLO County supervisor district are you in? Here’s who gets to vote in November
The General Election is Nov. 8, and the runoff for one Board of Supervisors seat is on the ballot.
