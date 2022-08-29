Last Season Records: Fresno State 10-3; Cal Poly 2-9 The Fresno State Bulldogs will play against a Division II opponent, the Cal Poly Mustangs, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs ended up 10-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the UTEP Miners in the New Mexico Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO