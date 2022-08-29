ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Dozens of Amazon boxes spill out of truck after crash

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — A truck crash left Amazon boxes scattered on the side of a Wisconsin highway.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the crash on its Facebook page as a warning to drivers to avoid the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNRNa_0hZeJnCN00

In the post, deputies said the crash did not involve any other vehicles.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, WBAY reported.

The picture appears to show the boxes spilled out of the top of the truck. Deputies did not specify what caused the crash but did warn in its Facebook post, “As speeds slow down in this area please remember to pay attention as individuals in front of you may be braking or stopping suddenly.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Campbellsport man dies in crash after medical emergency

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 77-year-old man died after a crash caused by a medical emergency in Campbellsport Tuesday. At about 3:46 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Elm Street. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the victim...
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitowoc County, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wbay#Cox Media Group
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Village poised to pave way for sweeping development

Plan for Ansay Gateway project calls for as many as 620 homes, Mel’s Charities public plaza on Saukville’s east side. THE PLAZA ON the south end of the Northern Gateway project, known as Mel’s Village in honor of Mel’s Charities, is shown in the foreground of this rendering by the architectural firm Rinka +, which is working with Ansay Development and Three Leaf Partners to create the development. The plaza, which would have a splash pad and stage, would be surrounded by a variety of shops, restaurants, an indoor sports venue, hotel and other amenities.
SAUKVILLE, WI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy