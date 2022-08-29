ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

News Talk KIT

The Top 3 Best Breakfast Spots in Yakima

It's national Better Breakfast month, and we're celebrating in the Yakima Valley because we know how to do breakfast. There are plenty of great restaurants in the Yakima Valley but there are only a handful of breakfast places. The hardest part about this list is we've tried all of these places and more so it wasn't easy to narrow it down.
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company

I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

PHOTOS: 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opens!

Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days 2022 is out the gate and heating up! Check out these photos from the first day of fair. Gates opened Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, and the action continues through the weekend, with a parade downtown on Saturday morning, rodeo, demo derby and more.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Benton County, WA
97 Rock

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives

Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

What Will KaHS Helmets Look Like Friday Night? Logo?

We're curious as to what logo will be on the side of Kamiakin's helmets when they take on Chiawana Friday night at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. KaHS keeps Braves mascot, but multiple artwork and logos change. The Moses Lake Chiefs have already transitioned to the Mavericks, with a new logo...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?

Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco

Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
PASCO, WA
92.9 The Bull

6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima

I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?

Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews to pave State Route 125 in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Transportation will pave sections of State Route 125 in Walla Walla starting September 6. Crews will start on the south end and work north until the Dalles and Military Road intersection. The pave work is meant to extend the roadway’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

