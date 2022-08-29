Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Best Breakfast Spots in Yakima
It's national Better Breakfast month, and we're celebrating in the Yakima Valley because we know how to do breakfast. There are plenty of great restaurants in the Yakima Valley but there are only a handful of breakfast places. The hardest part about this list is we've tried all of these places and more so it wasn't easy to narrow it down.
Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company
I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
3-day Tumbleweed Music Festival is back, with 100 mostly free shows along the river
Plus annual Tri-Cities Labor Day union picnic and Prosser State’s Day celebration.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opens!
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days 2022 is out the gate and heating up! Check out these photos from the first day of fair. Gates opened Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, and the action continues through the weekend, with a parade downtown on Saturday morning, rodeo, demo derby and more.
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Yakima Herald Republic
Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives
Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
Remember When Richland Washington’s Greek Amphitheater Had These 7 Huge Concerts?
A Long Forgotten Amphitheater In Richland Once Had Amazing Concerts. I didn't realize that many years ago in Richland Washington along George Washington Way that there was once an amazing concert venue along the Columbia River. Speculation Of The Demise Of The Concert Venue Was Noise. I saw a discussion...
Five things You Don’t Wanna be Caught Dead Saying in Yakima
Growing up in Washington there are a lot of silent rules, more so once you're in the Yakima Valley. It's not that people will hurt you or say something, but boy, will they judge you for it. So we wanted to make a list of phrases and words you should probably avoid saying once you live here.
nbcrightnow.com
Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
What Will KaHS Helmets Look Like Friday Night? Logo?
We're curious as to what logo will be on the side of Kamiakin's helmets when they take on Chiawana Friday night at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. KaHS keeps Braves mascot, but multiple artwork and logos change. The Moses Lake Chiefs have already transitioned to the Mavericks, with a new logo...
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco
Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima
I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?
Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews to pave State Route 125 in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Transportation will pave sections of State Route 125 in Walla Walla starting September 6. Crews will start on the south end and work north until the Dalles and Military Road intersection. The pave work is meant to extend the roadway’s...
Kennewick, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chiawana High School football team will have a game with Kamiakin High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Tribute Bands Rock At Spokane’s Pig Out In The Park [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park festival returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday after a three year pandemic-forced hiatus. It's a six day festival that runs through Labor Day, with the emphasis on feeding your face, but there is a steady flow live-music as well. In addition to rock, blues and...
Where to Get 40 CENTS OFF Gasoline in Yakima TODAY ONLY?
We heard a rumor that Circle K is giving customers 40 cents off fuel on Thursday, September 1st, have you heard about this, too? Of course, as soon as we heard this I asked the universe, "Where do I go get 40 cents off gasoline in Yakima today only?!" There...
