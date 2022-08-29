According to state police, two people from Hopewell died last week in two separate car accidents in the counties of Charles City and Henrico. Abigail Catherine Breeding, 27, was killed in the first collision just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Roxbury and Wayside roads, a few miles north of state Route 5. Police records state that a Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a Ford Explorer traveling north on Roxbury Road. The Explorer was forced to overturn due from the collision. Breeding, the driver of the Explorer, was thrown from her vehicle and died instantly at the scene. State police said she was not wearing a seat belt.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO