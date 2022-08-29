Read full article on original website
Related
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Two separate car accidents claim lives of two Hopewell residents
According to state police, two people from Hopewell died last week in two separate car accidents in the counties of Charles City and Henrico. Abigail Catherine Breeding, 27, was killed in the first collision just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Roxbury and Wayside roads, a few miles north of state Route 5. Police records state that a Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a Ford Explorer traveling north on Roxbury Road. The Explorer was forced to overturn due from the collision. Breeding, the driver of the Explorer, was thrown from her vehicle and died instantly at the scene. State police said she was not wearing a seat belt.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Gaston wreck claims life
GASTON – A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
Henrico man killed in crash on Dumbarton Road
It was determined that a Dodge Ram truck was heading west on Dumbarton Road when a Nissan Altima heading south on Bloomingdale Avenue got in front the truck and was hit on its driver's side. The impact caused the Nissan to hit a car that was parked on Bloomingdale Avenue.
Henrico man dies in three-vehicle crash
A 69-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dumbarton Road and Bloomingdale Avenue in Henrico Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
Missing teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Richmond Police searching for Byrd Street hit-and-run suspect
Richmond Police said detectives found that the suspect was driving on South 5th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 when he drove through a red light and hit someone who was driving on East Byrd Street.
I-95 crashes cause miles of traffic backups heading into Richmond
One of the crashes is on I-95 near the Main Street Exit downtown, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. The other is just one mile down the interstate, near the Leigh Street Viaduct, and the right shoulder is closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in shooting in Richmond, police investigating
According to the Richmond Police Department, 33-year-old Albert Christian of Richmond went to VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Christian reportedly died at the hospital soon after.
Motorcyclist dies in crash after driving the wrong way on Cary Street in Richmond
A motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash after driving the wrong way on Cary Street on Saturday night.
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg Jury indicts 18 in Aug.
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 18 indictments in August. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Kenyatta Booth of Lawrenceville is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer. Ray Burton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with misdemeanor...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Hopewell shooting suspects on the run
The Hopewell Police Department opened an investigation into a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Police said that officers were given information that two suspects were seen fleeing from the area in a silver SUV. The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information to provide, contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are blocked after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Tuesday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 75 near 7th street and the I-64 east ramp. VDOT says the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, and that backups are 3.5...
Henrico Police investigating armed robbery in East Highland Park
Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place in the East Highland Park neighborhood of Henrico.
rrspin.com
Previously charged RR man arrested after running from officers
A Roanoke Rapids man was charged this morning after officers found him in the area of Old Farm Road and White Motors. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers J. Way and N. Powell were in the area shortly after 12:15 a.m. doing checks in the wake of catalytic converter thefts.
Detectives looking for suspect after multiple Richmond Police cars vandalized
Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who observed suspicious activity in the overnight hours near the 200 block of West Grace Street is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
WITN
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
Man dies after showing up at VCU Medical Center with gunshot wound
A man was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center on Wednesday night after a shooting. However, police are still trying to figure out where the shooting took place.
WAVY News 10
Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
Comments / 0