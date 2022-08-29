ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

theprincegeorgejournal.com

Two separate car accidents claim lives of two Hopewell residents

According to state police, two people from Hopewell died last week in two separate car accidents in the counties of Charles City and Henrico. Abigail Catherine Breeding, 27, was killed in the first collision just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Roxbury and Wayside roads, a few miles north of state Route 5. Police records state that a Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a Ford Explorer traveling north on Roxbury Road. The Explorer was forced to overturn due from the collision. Breeding, the driver of the Explorer, was thrown from her vehicle and died instantly at the scene. State police said she was not wearing a seat belt.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gaston wreck claims life

GASTON – A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
thenewsprogress.com

Mecklenburg Jury indicts 18 in Aug.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 18 indictments in August. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Kenyatta Booth of Lawrenceville is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer. Ray Burton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with misdemeanor...
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell shooting suspects on the run

The Hopewell Police Department opened an investigation into a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Police said that officers were given information that two suspects were seen fleeing from the area in a silver SUV. The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information to provide, contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.
NBC12

Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are blocked after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Tuesday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 75 near 7th street and the I-64 east ramp. VDOT says the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, and that backups are 3.5...
rrspin.com

Previously charged RR man arrested after running from officers

A Roanoke Rapids man was charged this morning after officers found him in the area of Old Farm Road and White Motors. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers J. Way and N. Powell were in the area shortly after 12:15 a.m. doing checks in the wake of catalytic converter thefts.
WITN

Missing Rocky Mount man found dead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
WAVY News 10

Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
