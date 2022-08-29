Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
HONOLULU (AP) — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel. The last coal shipment arrived in the islands at the...
KGET 17
Gov. Newsom signs law requiring California electors to vote for popular vote winner
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law a bill that will “ensure the state’s presidential electors cast ballots for candidates who win the popular vote and do not instead switch candidates or abstain from voting,” according to a press release from state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa).
KGET 17
Gov. Newsom discusses state actions to deal with the upcoming heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the state’s plan to deal with a heat wave that is expected to begin today and last into next week in several western states. The governor’s office said Newsom will discuss ways Californians can stay safe, the strain the high...
KGET 17
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting...
