California State

Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change

HONOLULU (AP) — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel. The last coal shipment arrived in the islands at the...
HAWAII STATE
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting...
MISSOURI STATE

