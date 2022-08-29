Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
New Kid on Campus: Jerry II to Debut September 10
Jerry Charles Young II, the next campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University, will be introduced to the public during a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will take place at 5 p.m. on the Crabaugh Hall lawn as part of tailgating in advance of the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys’ home football game at 6 p.m. that evening. All are invited.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
arkansastechnews.com
BSN, RN-to-BSN Application Instructions Released
The Arkansas Tech University Department of Nursing has released application submission instructions for entry into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program and RN-BSN program for spring 2023. Follow the application submission instructions below to apply to the pre-licensure BSN/LPN-BSN program:. Sign into Blackboard. Go to “Courses” (left side...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU, Textbook Brokers to Begin New Partnership
Arkansas Tech University and Textbook Brokers will enter into a bookstore services contract to serve ATU students, faculty and staff beginning Oct. 1, 2022. Operating from its location at 1400 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville, Textbook Brokers is coordinating with the ATU Office of Student Accounts and the ATU Office of Information Systems to ensure a seamless transition. This will include Textbook Brokers facilitating the return of any rented textbooks at the end of the fall 2022 semester and coordination with ATU faculty members to ensure selected textbooks are available for the spring 2023 semester. Virtual training for the faculty portal will be conducted in September.
arkansastechnews.com
Arkansas Tech Conducts Test of ATU Alert System
The Arkansas Tech University Department of Public Safety is conducting a test of the ATU Alert system on Thursday, Sept. 1. “This is only a test of the ATU Alert system,” said Heath Whorton, emergency manager in the Arkansas Tech Department of Public Safety. “The ATU Alert system allows Arkansas Tech University to notify participating students and employees when emergency situations arise on campus.”
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade+Rally Coming to Hot Springs
The largest traveling ladies' motorcycle parade and rally in the USA "Ladies in Leather," is coming to historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas Sept. 8-11, 2022. Ladies in Leather will feature an all-female motorcycle parade on Saturday, there will be a lot of fun activities going on during this event such as the XDL Wheelie Bike Experience, guided and self-guided tours of the city, and surrounding mountain region.
Arkansas gas prices lowest in nation going into 3-day weekend
Good news on fuel prices for Arkansas drivers as the state moves into a 3-day weekend.
New public transit service coming to Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — Rock Region METRO teamed up with the City of Conway to launch a public microtransit service zone called METRO Connect Conway in late October. They will be hosting two public information meetings on Tuesday, September 13. from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Wednesday, September 14, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Conway City Hall.
Man seen in viral Arkansas arrest files federal lawsuit against officers, agencies
A federal lawsuit was filed today in the Aug. 21 arrest in Crawford County.
KATV
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend
FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
Autoblog
Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many
Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
Benton Fire Department adds new fire station
BENTON, Ark. — Folks in Benton can feel a little safer thanks to the addition of a brand new fire station. The facility has already responded to the city's growing west side. "Benton is moving out that westward way. It just became a time that we needed to be...
Arkansas man sentenced to life after raping minor 'over 300 times'
MORRILTON, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from Jan. 2020.) An Arkansas man was found guilty for the rape of a minor on Thursday, according to the Morrilton Police Department. Authorities said that Michael Driver was sentenced to life in prison for rape and received an additional...
bentonpolice.org
BNPD MAKES ARREST IN ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENT
Benton Police Department detectives arrested 20-year-old Kanius Cummings at Fountain Lakes Apartments today on charges of Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y Felony, and Theft of Property following an armed robbery incident that took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Big Red Valero station on Congo Road. Detectives were...
