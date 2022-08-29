ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut starts accepting applications for low-income winter heating assistance

Low-income households in Connecticut in need of heating assistance this winter can apply for state help starting Sept. 1. The state has set aside $79 million for the program. “If it's more or less, like it has been in the last couple of years, we are in pretty good shape. If it's a severe cold winter, we are ready and we know how to get additional resources," said Governor Ned Lamont.
Birth control appointments up 20% in northern New England, says Planned Parenthood

Appointments for birth control at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England have increased 20% since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. Spokesperson Nicole Clegg says the majority of appointments are for long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective method of birth control.
Stefanowski pledges to remove hundreds of ‘nuisance taxes’

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski took aim Tuesday at the smaller taxes and fees Connecticut collects, promising a bigger-picture approach to tax relief will come from his gubernatorial campaign after Labor Day. If elected, Stefanowski said, he will engage in civil disobedience on his first day in office by ceasing...
Connecticut holds its first community gun violence prevention meeting

Connecticut convened the first meeting of its Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention on Wednesday. The commission will advise the state Department of Public Health on a new gun violence intervention and prevention program. It is part of the Lamont administration's efforts to improve public safety. “Gun violence...
Criminal investigation underway into Connecticut troopers' fake ticket scheme

Connecticut’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into a report that four state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets to improve their productivity. A Hearst Connecticut Media investigation uncovered the scheme last weekend. According to the report, state police records show that four troopers in southeastern...
