Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Connecticut starts accepting applications for low-income winter heating assistance
Low-income households in Connecticut in need of heating assistance this winter can apply for state help starting Sept. 1. The state has set aside $79 million for the program. “If it's more or less, like it has been in the last couple of years, we are in pretty good shape. If it's a severe cold winter, we are ready and we know how to get additional resources," said Governor Ned Lamont.
wshu.org
A weeklong heat wave in California and other Western states will test the power grid
A long, intense wave of excessive heat is hitting much of the Western United States for the next week. The region should anticipate "a prolonged and possibly record breaking heat wave," with little relief overnight, the National Weather Service says. Heat watches and advisories stretch from Arizona to Washington state.
wshu.org
Birth control appointments up 20% in northern New England, says Planned Parenthood
Appointments for birth control at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England have increased 20% since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. Spokesperson Nicole Clegg says the majority of appointments are for long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective method of birth control.
wshu.org
Connecticut’s $42.9 million plan to increase internet access receives federal approval
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that $42.9 million in federal funding has been approved for the state to launch a program to help close the digital divide in underserved communities lacking broadband internet access. The Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure Program uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wshu.org
Stefanowski pledges to remove hundreds of ‘nuisance taxes’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski took aim Tuesday at the smaller taxes and fees Connecticut collects, promising a bigger-picture approach to tax relief will come from his gubernatorial campaign after Labor Day. If elected, Stefanowski said, he will engage in civil disobedience on his first day in office by ceasing...
wshu.org
As college students return to Massachusetts campuses, they'll find new abortion care options
College students from around the country are returning to the region. If they're seeking an abortion, even in Massachusetts, the process could be quite different. A new state law ensures public college and university students in Massachusetts have access to medication abortion through the school's own health services, like on campus at UMass Amherst.
wshu.org
Connecticut holds its first community gun violence prevention meeting
Connecticut convened the first meeting of its Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention on Wednesday. The commission will advise the state Department of Public Health on a new gun violence intervention and prevention program. It is part of the Lamont administration's efforts to improve public safety. “Gun violence...
wshu.org
Connecticut launches tech talent accelerator to better prepare students for available jobs
Connecticut has launched a partnership with seven public and private colleges and universities to provide students with the tech skills needed to fill high quality, good paying jobs. It's called the Connecticut Tech Talent Accelerator, which aims for the schools to collaborate with business groups to train the workforce needed...
RELATED PEOPLE
wshu.org
Criminal investigation underway into Connecticut troopers' fake ticket scheme
Connecticut’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into a report that four state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets to improve their productivity. A Hearst Connecticut Media investigation uncovered the scheme last weekend. According to the report, state police records show that four troopers in southeastern...
wshu.org
Connecticut attorney general to investigate alleged Greenwich school hiring discrimination
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has launched a civil rights investigation into alleged hiring discrimination at a Greenwich school. The probe comes after an undercover video surfaced online on Wednesday. It shows an assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School in Greenwich allegedly saying he would not hire conservatives and Catholics.
wshu.org
For the first time, N.H. is providing official voter information in three additional languages
For the first time, New Hampshire voters can now turn to the Secretary of State for official voting information in Spanish, French and Mandarin. State election officials have faced growing calls for multilingual voting information in recent years, including from Eva Castillo, who leads the New Hampshire Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees.
wshu.org
Connecticut Democrats approve $79 million for low-income heating assistance. GOP says it's not enough
A special Connecticut legislative committee has approved Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s request to allocate $79 million in federal funds to help low-income residents cover heating and electricity costs this winter. A Republican amendment to add more money failed. The GOP legislative minority had complained that Lamont’s request would not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wshu.org
New York attorney general fines Long Island real estate companies for housing discrimination
New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered three Long Island real estate companies to pay $115,000 to settle claims of housing discrimination. The attorney general’s investigation was launched after Newsday reported in 2019 that Long Island real estate brokers routinely steered prospective homebuyers to neighborhoods based on their race.
Comments / 0