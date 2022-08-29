ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Deputies recover 200 grams of fentanyl

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted person after patrolling for stolen vehicles and talking with citizens. After serving a search warrant, deputies recovered 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The man is being held on felony charges.
Man suspected of fatally stabbing wife arrested

KENNEWICK – A Kennewick man was arrested Tuesday morning for the alleged crime of second-degree murder after Kennewick police were advised that family members located his wife inside the residence deceased with apparent stab wounds. Leroy Martin, 73, was in the residence and taken into custody based on the investigation. He has been booked into the Benton County Jail.
Police arrest husband suspected of killing wife

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing and killing his wife at a home in Kennewick. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 3900 Block of W 7th Ave for a medical assist. Family members reported to police...
Kennewick husband, 73, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives brought a 73-year-old Tri-Cities man into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of W 7th Ave to help out with a medical issue. While en route, they learned that family members told dispatchers they found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home with what appeared to be stab wounds.
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home

The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
OTHELLO, WA
New details released into officer-involved shooting investigation

KENNEWICK – The Special Investigation Unit released new details Monday into the Aug. 22 incident at the Circle K at the corner of West Deschutes Avenue and North Columbia Center Drive involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The incident began at 10:25 a.m. when...
Man sentenced for 2021 landlord attack in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Wednesday, August, 31st, Paul Anthony McVay was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to 140 months in prison for his role in an attack on his co-defendants landlords in December of 2021. In July, McVay was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree with a Deadly...
SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
Body found in Walla Walla Park identified

A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police. A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
Two men are charged with riot

HERMISTON – Two Hermiston residents are charged with riot after allegedly beating up. two people at an adult soccer tournament at Sandstone Middle School Sunday. Police. Chief Jason Edmiston said that Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, of 622 W. Orchard Ave. and Rufino Ramirez, 19, of 368 E. Gladys Ave....
WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
