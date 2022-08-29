Read full article on original website
Fentanyl, gun found during investigation into stolen vehicles
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man is facing felony charges after Benton County deputies recovered what they believe to be more than 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media that deputies have been patrolling Tri-City Heights due to a large number of stolen vehicles being found there.
nbcrightnow.com
Deputies recover 200 grams of fentanyl
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man suspected of fatally stabbing wife arrested
KENNEWICK – A Kennewick man was arrested Tuesday morning for the alleged crime of second-degree murder after Kennewick police were advised that family members located his wife inside the residence deceased with apparent stab wounds. Leroy Martin, 73, was in the residence and taken into custody based on the investigation. He has been booked into the Benton County Jail.
KOMO News
Police arrest husband suspected of killing wife
Kennewick husband, 73, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives brought a 73-year-old Tri-Cities man into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of W 7th Ave to help out with a medical issue. While en route, they learned that family members told dispatchers they found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home with what appeared to be stab wounds.
Fleeing suspect dodged a bullet during police chase at Kennewick apartment complex
Police believe the man was on fentanyl when he ran.
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
elkhornmediagroup.com
New details released into officer-involved shooting investigation
KENNEWICK – The Special Investigation Unit released new details Monday into the Aug. 22 incident at the Circle K at the corner of West Deschutes Avenue and North Columbia Center Drive involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The incident began at 10:25 a.m. when...
Update | Kennewick murder victim ‘lived in fear’ of 73-year-old husband’s growing paranoia
He’s suspected of killing his wife at their home.
nbcrightnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 landlord attack in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Wednesday, August, 31st, Paul Anthony McVay was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to 140 months in prison for his role in an attack on his co-defendants landlords in December of 2021. In July, McVay was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree with a Deadly...
Kennewick police need help identifying man linked to a theft
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Can you recognize this man? If so, the Kennewick Police Department wants to hear from you as it moves into the next phase of a theft investigation. According to a social media notice from the Kennewick Police Department, the man pictured was allegedly involved in a theft that occurred at a business on the 1100-block of Columbia Center Blvd.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
According to the Richland Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Keene Road and Westcliffe Boulevard near the Yokes. Officials stated that the front loader towed by a truck slipped off while turning onto Westcliffe and smashed into the side of a vehicle. The driver of the...
nbcrightnow.com
SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
KPD finds bullet casings in Kennewick intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after multiple bullet casings were located in an intersection Sunday night, Aug. 28. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Beech Street for a weapons complaint around 8:50 p.m. When they arrived, the bullet casings were located. Officers...
Body found in Walla Walla Park identified
A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police. A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men are charged with riot
HERMISTON – Two Hermiston residents are charged with riot after allegedly beating up. two people at an adult soccer tournament at Sandstone Middle School Sunday. Police. Chief Jason Edmiston said that Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, of 622 W. Orchard Ave. and Rufino Ramirez, 19, of 368 E. Gladys Ave....
Finley brush fire spreads to 10 vehicles parked in a remote yard
FINLEY, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County rushed to the scene of a brush fire that spread to several cars stationed in a remote lot on Wednesday morning. According to a social media notice shared by Benton County Fire District #1, crews were sent to a reported brush fire off Bowles Road in Finley at 8:48 a.m. on August...
nbcrightnow.com
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about findin…
nbcrightnow.com
WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
