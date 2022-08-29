Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs Firefighter accused of assaulting wife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lucas Wardell, a training lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department is facing assault charges after arrest papers say he assaulted his wife. The long time firefighter, who started with the department in 2003, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave as he faces felony...
CSPD arrests multiple suspects linked to a string of burglaries
After a lengthy investigation, CSPD has arrested suspects accused of participating in multiple business burglaries and vehicle thefts.
New details in deadly Kum & Go shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Court papers obtained by 11 News give new details in a Kum & Go shooting that left a man dead. 25 year old Brian Alford is accused of killing 36 year old Jeremy Diaz. According to documents the pair reportedly got into a verbal argument...
Suspect in Kum & Go homicide arrested
The incident took place Friday evening when police received reports of a shooting at the Kum & Go off of Jet Wing and Hancock.
Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs captured the person they believe is responsible for killing the father of eight children. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brian Alford. Alford is charged with first-degree murder. 11 News spoke with the family of the man killed on...
Victim describes being assaulted while on a Pueblo trail in broad daylight, suspect not caught
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a month after what police are calling a "random act of violence," the victim is sharing what happened with KRDO. On July 19, 2022, Sam Chambers was walking his dog in the middle of the day on a trail near the 4th St. Bridge. That's when police say a man came up behind him and hit Chambers in the head with a metal rod shaped like a "T."
Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
Man arrested for vehicle thefts and stolen items in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man involved in several vehicle thefts and other criminal mischiefs. Detectives were watching a pattern offender who had been on a recent crime spree, which included several Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) locations, thefts, criminal mischiefs, stolen vehicles and more. After several hours, detectives […]
Suspect in Kum & Go shooting arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 25-year-old Brian Alford, of Colorado Springs, after an arrest warrant was obtained for the homicide of Jeremy Diaz. According...
Have you seen this work truck stolen from Pueblo?
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a work truck that was reported stolen on Wednesday. The truck is a 1996 GMC with “Coty’s Truck Service” written on the door. If you see the truck or know anything about the crime, call PCSO at (719) […]
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
Homeless camp fire quickly contained by firefighters in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to quickly contain a homeless camp fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. CSFD was called to the fire just before 2:45 p.m. in an area along Fountain Creek east of Janitell Road on the south side of the city. The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Pueblo shooting victim from Tuesday night identified
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo officers were called to the 900 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim...
Three lanes on SB I-25 are closed due to an accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has the three left lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149 - Woodmen Road. CDOT says that slower speeds are advised. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) confirmed that a person was...
Murder-suicide case under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police confirmed with 11 News a death they originally deemed “suspicious” is now a murder-suicide case. On Friday, officers were called to the 100 block of Kingsley Ave. just after 8 in the morning. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city. When 11 News reached out to police on Wednesday for an update, they could only say they now believe someone killed another person before taking their own life. It isn’t clear what kind of relationship the victim had with the suspect as the identities of both have yet to be released to the public.
Police investigating after woman found dead in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, August 30. At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, PPD was called to the 900 block of East 7th Street, located between North Hudson Avenue and North Lola Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds, she was declared dead […]
Pedestrian killed after crash on Austin Bluffs
UPDATE: CSPD says there were signs of impairment involving the driver and that this was a contributing factor in the crash. CSPD also wants to remind pedestrians to be aware of vehicles on the roadway for their own safety, it is important to cross the roadway in marked intersections and well-lit areas. COLORADO SPRINGS — […]
Woman strangled to death in Colorado Springs, police continue to search for answers 22 years later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two decades have passed since the death of 26-year-old Monique LaSuer in Colorado Springs. LaSuer was found dead inside the Best Western Palmer House where she worked on Aug. 30, 2000. Investigators believe LaSuer died of strangulation and also had blunt-force trauma. According to police, LaSuer had reported for her normal shift at 11 that night before she was scheduled to work the front desk until 7 in the morning.
