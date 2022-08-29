Read full article on original website
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
WNYT
More shots fired outside Troy home where teen died last week
TROY – Memorial candles on the porch at 151 Sixth Avenue in Troy pay tribute to Zaccai James, a 14-year-old boy gunned down in front of his house Saturday night. Gunmen were back at the scene Wednesday night, leaving bullet holes and broken glass in random houses and automobiles.
Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property
A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested.
Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty
A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning.
Albany man arrested after knifepoint robbery
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly committed a robbery.
Troy PD investigating shots fired on 6th Avenue
The Troy Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call Wednesday night. The incident took place on 6th Avenue.
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
Cohoes man sentenced in fatal shooting of 11-year-old
The Cohoes man convicted in the September 2020 shooting death of Ayshawn Davis, 11, will serve five to 15 years in prison.
City of Troy seeking community help
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just days after Troy’s fourth homicide of the year claimed the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James, another shooting on sixth avenue causing damage to homes and vehicles. Several bullets hitting this truck parked out on the street. The home where Zaccai was shot now boarded up. Neighbors were too afraid to […]
Victim In Sword Attack In Albany Is 2004 School Shooter, Report Says
A man who was brutally attacked with a sword at a New York homeless shelter has been identified as the gunman in a 2004 shooting at an upstate high school, according to News10 in Albany. Police said a 34-year-old man suffered severe injuries when another man struck him several times...
Troy community speaks out after 14-year-old shot and killed
Doreen Davis used three words to describe her son, Zaccai James: protective, loving, and thoughtful. James was shot and killed in Troy Saturday night.
WNYT
Woman recovering after being shot in Albany
Albany police say a woman was shot late Thursday night on Lark Drive. Police say it happened around midnight. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Albany police says the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking any member of the public who has information to call them.
WNYT
Troy community outraged over senseless killing of young teen
TROY – People in Troy are angry and outraged — not just because another person has been shot and killed, but because that person was a young teenager who never had a chance to live a full life. Less than 48 hours after the latest deadly shooting in...
Troy PD: Person hit by car near Jefferson Street
Troy Police officials said Thursday night that someone was hit by a car, near the intersection of 4th Street and Jefferson Street.
WNYT
Albany man charged with $5 robbery of woman at Burger King
Albany police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Burger King. Police say 23-year-old Dejeir Coleman stole $5 from a woman in a Burger King parking lot at knife point. Police say Coleman approached a woman and demanded money while threatening her if she didn’t comply. Police...
WNYT
Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood
Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
Troy Police name 14-year-old homicide victim
The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Troy on Saturday has been identified by police as Zaccai James.
Albany felon convicted on ammunition, drug charges
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Mikal Smith, 28, of Albany guilty on Wednesday of unlawfully possessing ammunition as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute crack.
Schenectady woman allegedly steals rental car
A Schenectady woman has been cited to court after police said she stole a rental car from Georgia, and kept it for over two years.
