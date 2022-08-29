ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WNYT

More shots fired outside Troy home where teen died last week

TROY – Memorial candles on the porch at 151 Sixth Avenue in Troy pay tribute to Zaccai James, a 14-year-old boy gunned down in front of his house Saturday night. Gunmen were back at the scene Wednesday night, leaving bullet holes and broken glass in random houses and automobiles.
TROY, NY
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City of Troy seeking community help

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just days after Troy’s fourth homicide of the year claimed the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James, another shooting on sixth avenue causing damage to homes and vehicles.  Several bullets hitting this truck parked out on the street. The home where Zaccai was shot now boarded up. Neighbors were too afraid to […]
TROY, NY
