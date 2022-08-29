ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin City, MT

Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park.

Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested at the scene and booked into the county jail for suspected deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide. He’s due to make an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Flathead County Justice Court, officials said.

Deputies responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting at the saloon and found a woman had been killed and a man injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before the shooting, Sellars and another woman allegedly got into an argument with the suspect after he found them taking pictures in a golf cart that he’d driven to the bar from a nearby party, the Hungry Horse News reported, based on accounts from witnesses.

After the suspect pushed Sellars, her husband pushed the suspect, who fell, got up and allegedly started shooting, the newspaper reported.

The victims had five children.

Martin City has about a population of 460 people and is located about 20 miles northeast of Kalispell.

Comments / 0

#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ne Glacier National Park#The Hungry Horse News
