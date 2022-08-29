Read full article on original website
Arizona high school badminton 2022: Can anyone break Perry, Ironwood dominance?
With the 2022-23 season underway, familiar faces will look to take home this year's high school badminton title. The Perry Pumas took home their fifth consecutive title last year in Division I, continuing a string of dominance by sweeping Chaparral, 6-0. The Pumas now are looking to secure their sixth consecutive title. Chaparral was the No. 1...
