With the 2022-23 season underway, familiar faces will look to take home this year's high school badminton title. The Perry Pumas took home their fifth consecutive title last year in Division I, continuing a string of dominance by sweeping Chaparral, 6-0. The Pumas now are looking to secure their sixth consecutive title. Chaparral was the No. 1...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO