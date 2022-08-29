Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WLOS.com
50% increase in WNC roadway crashes since 2000; leaders hope new federal program will help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina leaders and planning organizations hope a new federal grant program will help reverse alarming trends we're seeing on mountain roadways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program with $5 billion in appropriated funds...
WLOS.com
Old buildings create vulnerabilities in mountain school districts, educators say
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — This past spring, 21 people, 19 students and two teachers, were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, despite the district's security measures and plans. The fallout was swift, and school districts across Western North Carolina questioned if a similar tragedy...
WLOS.com
Lenoir-Rhyne's Equity and Diversity Institute kicks off third year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday was the first day of classes for the Equity and Diversity Institute at Lenoir–Rhyne University. The certificate program trains people to become equity advocates. It helps them build communities that are educated, challenged and motivated to unteach the principles of systemic racism as...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Should you get tuition, dorm insurance for college-bound kids?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s no secret that college costs a lot of money these days. All-in, the average is more than $27,000 a year for a state school and more than $55,000 for a private university, leaving some families to wonder if there’s any way to protect their money in case of emergency.
WLOS.com
Francine Delany students enjoy fresh air and fruit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fourth-graders at Francine Delany New School spent part of the morning picking apples from trees on the school's campus. In 2019, Noble Cider donated 20 apple trees to the school and helped the students plant them. Those trees haven't produced fruit just yet, but three older trees at the school gave the kids plenty of apples to go around.
WLOS.com
14-year-old victim in stable condition, resting at home after Asheville shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile Thursday morning that led to schools in the area going on lockdown. Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest area Thursday morning, Sept. 1, at around 8:01 a.m. on Erskine Avenue.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
WLOS.com
Grief into action: Asheville advocates believe education best tool to fight opioid crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Communities internationally held vigil events in honor of National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. held a two-hour event in Carrier Park. “The reality of what is happening is a crisis,” SeekHealing executive director Jennifer Nicolaisen said. “We’re losing lives every day.”...
WLOS.com
Stay cool, follow rules during NC Apple Festival this Labor Day weekend
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time again for the North Carolina Apple Festival!. Hendersonville's Main Street will be filled with vendors, music and activities starting Friday, Sept. 2, and going through Monday. As usual, there will be a wide variety of foods and drinks made with apples, with the...
WLOS.com
Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
WLOS.com
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
WLOS.com
Budd makes campaign stop in Henderson County to speak with area apple farmers
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On the campaign trail, North Carolina Republican US Senate candidate Ted Budd made a stop in Henderson County Wednesday to speak with local apple farmers. State experts say Henderson County grows 80% of the state’s apple crop. U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE CHERI BEASLEY TOUTS...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County officials lead statewide webinar on program for opioid-addicted inmates
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Detention Center continues to be a model for other jails across the state. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, which marked national Overdose Awareness Day, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office officials lead a statewide conference showing how the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program works at the jail.
WLOS.com
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
WLOS.com
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
WLOS.com
Warrant: Nearly 40 threatening emails sent to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway into threats against Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. According to an application for a search warrant from the Asheville Police Department, Manheimer received nearly 40 emails from an unknown person. The emails, sent between the night of Aug. 10 and the morning...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
WLOS.com
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
WLOS.com
Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
