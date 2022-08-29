ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Lenoir-Rhyne's Equity and Diversity Institute kicks off third year

Wednesday was the first day of classes for the Equity and Diversity Institute at Lenoir–Rhyne University. The certificate program trains people to become equity advocates. It helps them build communities that are educated, challenged and motivated to unteach the principles of systemic racism as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
WLOS.com

Francine Delany students enjoy fresh air and fruit

Fourth-graders at Francine Delany New School spent part of the morning picking apples from trees on the school's campus. In 2019, Noble Cider donated 20 apple trees to the school and helped the students plant them. Those trees haven't produced fruit just yet, but three older trees at the school gave the kids plenty of apples to go around.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help

An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand..."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street

Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville

After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal

A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause

Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

