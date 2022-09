Primaries in Wyoming and Alaska hosted contests between prominent Trump critics and Trump-backed challengers within the Republican party. Representative Liz Cheney lost by a sizable margin in Wyoming, as her work on the House Select Committee on January 6 lost her support in her home state. Meanwhile in Alaska, Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial, survived a jungle primary and will face off against her Trump-backed opponent again in the general election. Cheddar Politics brings on Washington Post reporter Mariana Alfaro to help break down the underlying differences between the two candidates' fates.

ALASKA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO