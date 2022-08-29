ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxley, GA

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins

Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries. That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments. James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion...
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Boyfriend of May homicide victim charged with murder

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro for an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers found the female deceased. Various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious...
STATESBORO, GA
valdostatoday.com

Baxley man arrested in GBI death investigation

BAXLEY – A Baxley, GA man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an Appling County woman. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris. Stokes was apprehended in Warwick, GA, by Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Appling County Jail. The GBI Douglas office recognizes the assistance provided by Worth County and Crisp County Sheriff’s Offices in the location and arrest of Reginald Stokes.
BAXLEY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in Coffee County murder

DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
DOUGLAS, GA
WSAV News 3

4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
wfxl.com

One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla

One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
OCILLA, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
DOUGLAS, GA
msn.com

GBI agents, sheriff's deputies arrest one following double shooting incident in Baxley

A death investigation in Appling County has led investigators to arrest a Baxley man more than a hundred miles away. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
BAXLEY, GA
wtoc.com

Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and not guilty all other charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found defendant Marc Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter and not guilty all other charges in the murder trial of Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was charged with murder and aggravated assault for shooting at a moving truck in June of 2020, killing 17-year-old Hutcheson. She was riding in the back seat of a pickup truck on Statesboro’s bypass in the middle of the night.
STATESBORO, GA
abcnews4.com

Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC

