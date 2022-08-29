Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins
Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries. That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments. James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion...
Boyfriend of May homicide victim charged with murder
On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro for an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers found the female deceased. Various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious...
valdostatoday.com
Baxley man arrested in GBI death investigation
BAXLEY – A Baxley, GA man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an Appling County woman. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris. Stokes was apprehended in Warwick, GA, by Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Appling County Jail. The GBI Douglas office recognizes the assistance provided by Worth County and Crisp County Sheriff’s Offices in the location and arrest of Reginald Stokes.
11-year-old Ga. boy steals truck, leads officers on high-speed chase topping 100mph, police say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A 11-year-old Georgia boy led police on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph before crashing the car, according to WTOC. Hinesville police said a boy took a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from an address in Fort Stewart and drove into Hinesville Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD:...
Attorneys for Georgia man convicted of shooting 17-year-old girl claim self-defense
STATESBORO, Ga. — There are new developments in the case of a man convicted of shooting a 17-year-old girl on a Georgia bypass. Marc Wilson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday for killing Haley Hutcheson in Statesboro in 2020. On Thursday, Wilson’s attorneys stood by their claim...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
11-Year-old Boy Arrested Following A Car Crash In Liberty County (Liberty County, GA)
On Wednesday morning, authorities were led on a high-speed chase in Liberty County by an 11-year-old in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The 11-year-old boy drove off to West Oglethorpe Highway before [..]
wfxl.com
One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla
One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
WALB 10
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
msn.com
GBI agents, sheriff's deputies arrest one following double shooting incident in Baxley
A death investigation in Appling County has led investigators to arrest a Baxley man more than a hundred miles away. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
Jury to decide fate of Georgia man who says victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. — A jury began deliberating murder charges Tuesday in the trial of a biracial man who says he was trying to fend off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a pickup truck and fatally shot a 17-year-old girl riding in the back seat.
wtoc.com
Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and not guilty all other charges
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found defendant Marc Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter and not guilty all other charges in the murder trial of Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was charged with murder and aggravated assault for shooting at a moving truck in June of 2020, killing 17-year-old Hutcheson. She was riding in the back seat of a pickup truck on Statesboro’s bypass in the middle of the night.
douglasnow.com
Judge denies sentence reduction motion for man who beat woman with baseball bat
Last week, a motion asking for a reduction in the sentence of John Daniel, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery last year, was denied by a Superior Court judge. Daniel recently just entered into his second year of a 15-year prison term for the offense. Daniel was arrested...
Family friends remember couple killed in James Island Connector motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was granted bond after being accused of hitting two and killing Patrick Murrah and Taylor Lee Flowers on a motorcycle on the James Island Connector. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with […]
abcnews4.com
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
WJCL
Baxley man arrested, charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old
BAXLEY, Ga. — A Baxley man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the recent shooting death of a 26-year-old. On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation. According to the GBI, preliminary information indicated...
live5news.com
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
