Brownsville, TX

BPD: Woman arrested for DWI after wrecking with police

By Alejandra Yanez
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested early Sunday after colliding with another vehicle driven by a Brownsville police officer.

Kadisha Nicole Avilez, 24, was driving a black Mazda and failed to stop in time at a red light on Old Port Isabel Road. Avilez rear-ended an unmarked pickup truck driven by an on-duty Brownsville police detective who was stopped at the light.

Brownsville police arrived at the location and conducted an accident investigation. No one was injured in the collision, police say.

According to police, Avilez was showing signs of intoxication. She failed the standardized field sobriety test and was arrested and transported to the Brownsville Police Department City Jail.

Avilez was arraigned Sunday morning. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 2 and driving while intoxicated.

Her bond is set at $7,000.

Comments / 5

Danny@Moonn
4d ago

I didn’t even need to read the title and I’m like “she’s probably from Brownsville.”

