ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helper, UT

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Eugene Floyd Winder – August 30 2022

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Eugene Floyd Winder, 67, of Elmo, Utah on August 30, 2022. He went to ride the eternal range with his parents Floyd & Jessie Mae Winder after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 28, 1955 in Spanish Fork, Utah...
ELMO, UT
castlecountryradio.com

36th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise

The 36th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise will take place on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 at the Helper City Park. Event Coordinator, Mike James stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the car show. “I think this will be the biggest...
HELPER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Helper, UT
Helper, UT
Government
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon School District weekly update features Castle Heights Elementary

This week’s Carbon School District update shines a spotlight on Castle Heights Elementary and Principal Wendy Fluckey took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to discuss testing, new faculty members, and what is this year’s focus. Principal Fluckey is pleased thus far with how...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon, Emery travel to Richfield for Region 12 golf meet

The Region 12 golf season continued with the third divisional meet of the season as both Carbon and Emery traveled to Richfield for the first of three trips to the Cove View golf course Wednesday afternoon. Richfield managed to protect their home course as they shot a blistering 302 to...
RICHFIELD, UT
domino

A Drying Rack That’s Always Out of the Way Upped This Utah Home’s Laundry Game

When graphic designer Amanda Jane Jones and her husband, Cree Lane Jones, moved from Chicago to Utah, their now 9-year-old daughter, Jane, had one request: Don’t make her sleep near the washing machines. “Poor thing. She always had the laundry in her room, so there was noise going all the time,” recalls Amanda. Fortunately for Jane and the rest of the couple’s children (Miles, 6, and Wes, 3), their new 2,800-square-foot house in Provo is big enough for the family to finally have a dedicated laundry-slash-mudroom connected to the garage.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Happenings#Fish#Politics Local#Gigliotti S Pond
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
Pyramid

World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia

He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
PROVO, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Emery, Carbon cross country compete at UIAAA

The high school cross country season is officially off and rolling as over 30 schools gathered at the UIAAA Invitational Saturday afternoon in Spanish Fork. Welcoming schools from all classifications, the meet gave both Carbon and Emery an opportunity to compete. In the end both schools had multiple individuals finish inside the top 100 individually.
PRICE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Lady Dinos soccer opens region play at home with loss to Canyon View

The Lady Dinos soccer squad couldn’t find the back of the net as they suffered their first loss since Aug. 12, after Tuesday night’s region opener against Canyon View in Price, 4-0. Carbon had a difficult time finding any offense as Canyon View kept them out of the...
PRICE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy