United Way of Eastern Utah’s Day of Caring largest single-day of volunteerism in Carbon County
The United Way of Eastern Utah stopped by Castle Country Radio to talk about their upcoming Day of Caring event set to take place on Saturday, September 10. They would like to invite the community to come out for this gathering of volunteerism. “It’s at 7:30 am at Lin’s parking...
Eugene Floyd Winder – August 30 2022
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Eugene Floyd Winder, 67, of Elmo, Utah on August 30, 2022. He went to ride the eternal range with his parents Floyd & Jessie Mae Winder after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 28, 1955 in Spanish Fork, Utah...
36th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise
The 36th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise will take place on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 at the Helper City Park. Event Coordinator, Mike James stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the car show. “I think this will be the biggest...
Carbon School District weekly update features Castle Heights Elementary
This week’s Carbon School District update shines a spotlight on Castle Heights Elementary and Principal Wendy Fluckey took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to discuss testing, new faculty members, and what is this year’s focus. Principal Fluckey is pleased thus far with how...
Carbon, Emery travel to Richfield for Region 12 golf meet
The Region 12 golf season continued with the third divisional meet of the season as both Carbon and Emery traveled to Richfield for the first of three trips to the Cove View golf course Wednesday afternoon. Richfield managed to protect their home course as they shot a blistering 302 to...
A Drying Rack That’s Always Out of the Way Upped This Utah Home’s Laundry Game
When graphic designer Amanda Jane Jones and her husband, Cree Lane Jones, moved from Chicago to Utah, their now 9-year-old daughter, Jane, had one request: Don’t make her sleep near the washing machines. “Poor thing. She always had the laundry in her room, so there was noise going all the time,” recalls Amanda. Fortunately for Jane and the rest of the couple’s children (Miles, 6, and Wes, 3), their new 2,800-square-foot house in Provo is big enough for the family to finally have a dedicated laundry-slash-mudroom connected to the garage.
Thieves brazenly haul off 21-foot trailer in daylight heist, deputies say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public Wednesday for help in nabbing a couple who in broad daylight hooked up someone else’s trailer and drove off with it. “A gray Ford crew cab pickup, about...
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia
He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
Memorial grows at site of deadly Provo crash that killed siblings
A day after two siblings were killed by a vehicle in Provo, a memorial sits at the sidewalk where they were struck.
Emery, Carbon cross country compete at UIAAA
The high school cross country season is officially off and rolling as over 30 schools gathered at the UIAAA Invitational Saturday afternoon in Spanish Fork. Welcoming schools from all classifications, the meet gave both Carbon and Emery an opportunity to compete. In the end both schools had multiple individuals finish inside the top 100 individually.
Provo siblings killed by SUV that drove onto sidewalk
Two siblings and a driver of a vehicle died in Provo Monday morning after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the children.
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
Lady Dinos soccer opens region play at home with loss to Canyon View
The Lady Dinos soccer squad couldn’t find the back of the net as they suffered their first loss since Aug. 12, after Tuesday night’s region opener against Canyon View in Price, 4-0. Carbon had a difficult time finding any offense as Canyon View kept them out of the...
Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
No evidence found of banned BYU fan using racist slurs at game
Days after a Brigham Young University fan was banned for allegedly directing racist slurs at an opposing volleyball player, the school says it has no evidence that the man actually said the words.
BYU 1-on-1: Dickson and Lloyd weigh in on what happened at BYU volleyball
BYU sports experts Darnell Dickson and Jared Lloyd address five of the big questions facing Cougar athletics this week:. 1. How do you feel BYU administration handled the incident at the Duke volleyball match?. DICKSON: I’ve covered hundreds of men’s and women’s volleyball matches in the Smith Fieldhouse. Not only...
BYU police report details what happened during BYU-Duke volleyball match
Police report and an ESPN interview with Duke volleyball player add new information to report of racial slurs during the BYU-Duke match.
