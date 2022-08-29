Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Ashburn man arrested for June death of a Cordele woman
An Ashburn man is behind bars in Crisp County after being arrested in connection to a June homicide. 32-year-old Henry Theodore Williams was taken into custody for the death of 60-year-old Johnnie "Red" Walker at an address in Arabi. On Thursday, Cordele Police Department officers, agents from the Georgia Bureau...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins
Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for violent robbery in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man has been arrested for a violent robbery that took place at a Valdosta Murphy Express. Arrested: Antwon Merritt, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 31, 2022, at approximately 10:32 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Murphy Express, located in...
Valdosta Police Department investigating armed robbery at a restaurant
The Valdosta Police Department announced Thursday that it is investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant.
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for allegedly robbing Murphy Express
A Valdosta man is facing a felony charge after allegedly robbing a convenience store. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., on August 31, Valdosta Police Officers responded to Murphy Express, located in the 200 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called to report a possible robbery. At the scene, officers were...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries. That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments. James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for Valdosta motel fire
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after intentionally starting a fire at a Regency Inn room. Offender: Jamie Wayne Garrison, Caucasian male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 4:56 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded with the Valdosta Fire Department, to 2110...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
valdostatoday.com
Baxley man arrested in GBI death investigation
BAXLEY – A Baxley, GA man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an Appling County woman. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris. Stokes was apprehended in Warwick, GA, by Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Appling County Jail. The GBI Douglas office recognizes the assistance provided by Worth County and Crisp County Sheriff’s Offices in the location and arrest of Reginald Stokes.
wfxl.com
One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla
One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
WALB 10
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
GBI investigates after officer shot in south Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Investigation is investigating after an officer was shot on Sunday. They say Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor of Moultrie at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Avenue. When making contact with Taylor...
Jury to decide fate of Georgia man who says victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. — A jury began deliberating murder charges Tuesday in the trial of a biracial man who says he was trying to fend off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a pickup truck and fatally shot a 17-year-old girl riding in the back seat.
WJCL
Baxley man arrested, charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old
BAXLEY, Ga. — A Baxley man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the recent shooting death of a 26-year-old. On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation. According to the GBI, preliminary information indicated...
CBS 46
Douglas man charged with murder, arson in connection to death of 80-year-old man
DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A 52-year-old Douglas man was arrested and charged in connection to the death of an 80-year-old man on Friday, according to GBI Douglas Office officials. Officials tell CBS46 News that James Schmit was charged with one count of felony murder, aggravated assault and arson. The Coffee...
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
douglasnow.com
Judge denies sentence reduction motion for man who beat woman with baseball bat
Last week, a motion asking for a reduction in the sentence of John Daniel, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery last year, was denied by a Superior Court judge. Daniel recently just entered into his second year of a 15-year prison term for the offense. Daniel was arrested...
wfxl.com
Valdosta police need help from community to find missing woman
Valdosta police need help from the community to locate a missing woman. Police say that 27-year-old Kiera Williams is a black female that stands approximately six-feet-two and weighs around 198 pounds. Williams has brown eyes and short blonde hair (it is no longer in braids like the photo shows) and...
valdostatoday.com
Robber arrested at Valdosta convenience store
VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested at a convenience store after stealing a woman’s bag and trying to use her credit and debit cards. Offender: Chandler, Elliott L, African American male, age 38, resident of Valdosta. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 10:55 am., Patrol Officers...
douglasnow.com
Ambrose woman charged after allegedly stealing, distributing medication
Sherry Lynn Nipper of Ambrose was recently arrested by the Coffee County Drug Unit for possession charges after she allegedly stole medication and unlawfully distributed the pills. According to an incident report, on August 25, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Raney Drive in Ambrose where a...
