Campgrounds receive improvements under Great American Outdoors Act Funds
Officials with the Manti-La Sal National Forest will temporarily close all Huntington Canyon campgrounds on the Ferron Ranger District beginning September 6, 2022, for necessary repairs. Campgrounds will be closed to all users until approximately October 7, 2022. Repairs will address several deferred maintenance items including 56 new picnic tables,...
Carbon School District weekly update features Castle Heights Elementary
This week’s Carbon School District update shines a spotlight on Castle Heights Elementary and Principal Wendy Fluckey took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to discuss testing, new faculty members, and what is this year’s focus. Principal Fluckey is pleased thus far with how...
Community invited to Recovering Out Loud event on September 9
It’s National Recovery Month in September and Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, along with several like-minded organizations in the area are putting together an event entitled Recovering Out Loud on Friday, September 9 at the Price City Peace Garden. Prevention Program Director, Taylor Passarella stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details.
36th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise
The 36th Annual Helper Outlaw Car Show & Cruise will take place on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 at the Helper City Park. Event Coordinator, Mike James stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the car show. “I think this will be the biggest...
Carbon, Emery travel to Richfield for Region 12 golf meet
The Region 12 golf season continued with the third divisional meet of the season as both Carbon and Emery traveled to Richfield for the first of three trips to the Cove View golf course Wednesday afternoon. Richfield managed to protect their home course as they shot a blistering 302 to...
It’s Carbon No. 7 and Emery 16 in initial girls soccer RPI
The Utah High School Activities Association has released the first RPI rankings for the 3A Girls Soccer season, which has reached its midpoint for most schools throughout the classification. Real Salt Lake Academy sits in the top spot in the first edition of the UHSAA rankings after racing out to...
Pirates baseball stumbles in last three contests faces No. 1 Panguitch Wednesday
Green River Pirate baseball has been looking for that first win since the season started back on Aug. 3. Almost one month into the season they have shown that they can put up runs like in the 13 run effort against Pinnacle, but still have not been able to put it all together. The last outing with Altamont on Tuesday was an 11-1 loss.
