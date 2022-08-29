Green River Pirate baseball has been looking for that first win since the season started back on Aug. 3. Almost one month into the season they have shown that they can put up runs like in the 13 run effort against Pinnacle, but still have not been able to put it all together. The last outing with Altamont on Tuesday was an 11-1 loss.

