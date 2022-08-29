ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died

Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
TENINO, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

So About That (Brief) Marine Area 13 Salmon Closure …

Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland

Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
PARKLAND, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Applications Now Open for C-PACER Financing in Pierce County

Pierce County has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy + Resiliency Program (C-PACER), which allows owners and developers of eligible properties to obtain long-term financing — at a lower interest rate — for qualifying energy generation, efficiency, water conservation, or resiliency projects.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
OLYMPIA, WA
thestand.org

Pierce County defense attorneys, staff unite

TACOMA (Aug. 30, 2022) — Attorneys and support staff at the Pierce County Department of Assigned Counsel (DAC) have joined together with SEIU 925 after winning a card-check election, and now are eagerly looking forward to bargaining with the county. The nearly 90 DAC employees in the bargaining unit...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Shoplifting suspect strollers out the door

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. An officer patrolling a large retail store on Borgen Boulevard noticed a woman pushing a stroller toward the door on the evening of Aug. 25. Several items of unpaid merchandise were clearly draped over the top of the stroller.
GIG HARBOR, WA

