Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
Workers at Mercer Island sandwich shop on strike due to heat
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Workers at a Mercer Island sandwich shop are on strike, citing dangerous working conditions as the cause of heat-related injuries in the workplace. KIRO 7 talked to employees at Homegrown on the first day of the strike, and they said working the sandwich line is too hot for anyone to deal with.
KGW
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
Chronicle
Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died
Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
nwsportsmanmag.com
So About That (Brief) Marine Area 13 Salmon Closure …
Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland
Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
southsoundbiz.com
Applications Now Open for C-PACER Financing in Pierce County
Pierce County has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy + Resiliency Program (C-PACER), which allows owners and developers of eligible properties to obtain long-term financing — at a lower interest rate — for qualifying energy generation, efficiency, water conservation, or resiliency projects.
Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Omicron Boosters Are Coming, Mar-a-Lago's Carpet Is Ugly, Watch Out for This Giant-Ass Grasshopper
Minors ride free on Puget Sound public transit starting tomorrow, Sept 1: Free Youth Transit Pass replaces the $1.50-per-ride fee that youths had to pay before this program was approved, reports KOMO. Kids are encouraged to bring their ORCA card with them, but it's not necessary to ride for free. Next step—free transit for all.
southsoundbiz.com
Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital Unveils Revised Plans, Renderings for Tacoma Project
Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital today shared revisions to the plans and design for its $415 million Tacoma construction project, whose original 2024 completion date has been deferred to early 2026. “Our vision is to be the Pacific Northwest’s highest value system of care for kids,” Jeff Poltawsky, president and...
A Familiar Face Takes Over at Peninsula High School
Peninsula High School got a new principal August 3 when the district chose Mike Benoit ...
thestand.org
Pierce County defense attorneys, staff unite
TACOMA (Aug. 30, 2022) — Attorneys and support staff at the Pierce County Department of Assigned Counsel (DAC) have joined together with SEIU 925 after winning a card-check election, and now are eagerly looking forward to bargaining with the county. The nearly 90 DAC employees in the bargaining unit...
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle mayor privately blasts homelessness groups, ‘inexperienced’ council
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell blasted homeless activists, county groups, and “inexperienced” city council members in meetings with police officers. He argues they’re getting in the way of his plan to remove encampments, implies he may pull funding from the regional homeless plan, and plans to back certain challengers to current councilmembers.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Shoplifting suspect strollers out the door
Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. An officer patrolling a large retail store on Borgen Boulevard noticed a woman pushing a stroller toward the door on the evening of Aug. 25. Several items of unpaid merchandise were clearly draped over the top of the stroller.
