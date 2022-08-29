Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO