Read full article on original website
Related
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Dori: Regional homeless authority wants $90 million more; King Co. Councilman Dunn calls for audit
As the number of people living on the streets appears to soar, the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) has announced it wants another $90 million annually to deal with this troubled population – but King County Councilman Reagan Dunn says he wants an audit first. “More money is...
southsoundmag.com
Join Safe Streets on Sept. 23 at the STAR Center.
Celebrate a 33 year legacy and make an impact for the future, until every neighborhood is safe. You're invited to spend a night with Safe Streets and experience the power of community in honor of Dr. Priscilla Lisicich's retirement. Enjoy an evening of dinner, music, and community entertainment. Date: September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died
Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Bin-Washing, Donations, School Supplies Drive, and more
Learn about how a Lacey man took inspiration from a Youtube video to start his own business that’s cleaning the South Sound one trash bin at a time. The Washington State Fair is back Sept. 2-25, and it’s bigger and better than ever — in addition to classic rides, fair food, and fun, some big names are headlining this year. More here.
nwsportsmanmag.com
So About That (Brief) Marine Area 13 Salmon Closure …
Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
verdictfoodservice.com
El Pollo Loco to expand brand footprint in Seattle, US
The new restaurants will be opened in Pierce County and southern King County. US-based fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain El Pollo Loco has further expanded its presence in metro Seattle by entering a multi-unit development agreement with Jean-Paul Pirio, a restaurant industry veteran. The agreement involves four restaurants, which will be...
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
KGW
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
A Familiar Face Takes Over at Peninsula High School
Peninsula High School got a new principal August 3 when the district chose Mike Benoit ...
thestand.org
Pierce County defense attorneys, staff unite
TACOMA (Aug. 30, 2022) — Attorneys and support staff at the Pierce County Department of Assigned Counsel (DAC) have joined together with SEIU 925 after winning a card-check election, and now are eagerly looking forward to bargaining with the county. The nearly 90 DAC employees in the bargaining unit...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle mayor privately blasts homelessness groups, ‘inexperienced’ council
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell blasted homeless activists, county groups, and “inexperienced” city council members in meetings with police officers. He argues they’re getting in the way of his plan to remove encampments, implies he may pull funding from the regional homeless plan, and plans to back certain challengers to current councilmembers.
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
Long time teacher, “Far Side” inspiration, honored by students
At the door of a high school cafeteria, a silver-haired former teacher with a slight smirk and bright blue eyes shared hugs and handshakes with former students. Four generations of them. “Tell me- tell me about Tammy,” David Webb said on a recent night in University Place. He was eager...
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
Comments / 0