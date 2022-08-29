ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

auburnexaminer.com

Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KING COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Join Safe Streets on Sept. 23 at the STAR Center.

Celebrate a 33 year legacy and make an impact for the future, until every neighborhood is safe. You're invited to spend a night with Safe Streets and experience the power of community in honor of Dr. Priscilla Lisicich's retirement. Enjoy an evening of dinner, music, and community entertainment. Date: September...
TACOMA, WA
Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died

Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
TENINO, WA
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Bin-Washing, Donations, School Supplies Drive, and more

Learn about how a Lacey man took inspiration from a Youtube video to start his own business that’s cleaning the South Sound one trash bin at a time. The Washington State Fair is back Sept. 2-25, and it’s bigger and better than ever — in addition to classic rides, fair food, and fun, some big names are headlining this year. More here.
SEATTLE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

So About That (Brief) Marine Area 13 Salmon Closure …

Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.
OLYMPIA, WA
verdictfoodservice.com

El Pollo Loco to expand brand footprint in Seattle, US

The new restaurants will be opened in Pierce County and southern King County. US-based fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain El Pollo Loco has further expanded its presence in metro Seattle by entering a multi-unit development agreement with Jean-Paul Pirio, a restaurant industry veteran. The agreement involves four restaurants, which will be...
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

Pierce County defense attorneys, staff unite

TACOMA (Aug. 30, 2022) — Attorneys and support staff at the Pierce County Department of Assigned Counsel (DAC) have joined together with SEIU 925 after winning a card-check election, and now are eagerly looking forward to bargaining with the county. The nearly 90 DAC employees in the bargaining unit...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA

