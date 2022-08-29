ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tendayi Darikwa doubtful for Wigan’s clash with West Brom

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa is a doubt for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom.

The 30-year-old full-back suffered a left shoulder injury in Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat to Burnley and will be assessed by Latics boss Leam Richardson.

Winger Gwion Edwards (Achilles) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (thigh) remain sidelined.

Wigan have won just one of their five league games so far on their return to the Championship and will hope to quickly erase the memory of that thumping defeat to the Clarets.

Striker Daryl Dike is still sidelined for West Brom.

The American forward is expected to be out for up to two months with a thigh injury.

The Baggies have been the division’s draw specialists, with four from their six matches to date.

The most recent came at Huddersfield on Saturday, where a brace from Jed Wallace helped them recover from 2-0 down to claim a point.

