ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shouldvebeenaring just champion in Ripon feature

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3e06_0hZeGpBK00

Shouldvebeenaring made it three wins on the bounce as he graduated to Listed level in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes.

A winner at the Yorkshire track on his penultimate start, the Havana Grey colt landed a big sales prize at York on his latest start, prompting trainer Richard Hannon and owners Middleham Park Racing to raise his sights in this six-furlong contest.

Partnered by Sean Levey, Shouldvebeenaring loomed upsides Bolt Action with a couple of furlongs to run and while the second rallied gamely in the shadow of the post, the 3-1 winner was just too good, triumphing by a neck.

Al Karrar, runner-up in the Richmond Stakes, was the 11-8 favourite but lost all chance at the start, breaking slowly before taking a keen a hold down the middle of the track and dropping away at the finish as his early exertions told.

Hannon is now eyeing a step up in class and trip for the winner’s next outing.

He said: “I’m delighted with that. He could be a very good horse and he has just got better and better.

“It was quite a quick turnaround from the York race, but he handled it well. He was a little bit inconvenienced early on in the race and I think he will improve for going seven furlongs as well.

“I nearly put him in a couple of races this morning, but we’ll be very happy to sit on him and take our time.

“He has been a pleasure – and I have got a little piece of him myself, which makes a difference!”

He added: “I think we might well go seven furlongs with him next time. He has won that quite well and that was quite a competitive race.

“He is a very nice horse going forward, so he we’ll see him up in class and probably over seven next time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Emaraaty Ana faces 16 in Sprint Cup defence

Last year’s winner Emaraaty Ana heads a maximum field of 17 for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock. The Kevin Ryan-trained six-year-old is without a win since beating Starman in a close finish last season, but hinted at a return to form when third over an inadequate five furlongs in the Nunthorpe last time out.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ripon#Havana Grey#Bolt Action
newschain

Oh This Is Us cements status as Hannon’s favourite

Every yard has its favourite horses and there is no disguising the regard in which the Richard Hannon team hold Oh This Is Us. The nine-year-old continues to defy time and he took the feature race of the afternoon at Ascot on Friday, the one-mile Chapel Down Classified Stakes, in the hands of Tom Marquand.
ANIMALS
newschain

Iran seizes two American sea drones in second incident in days

Iran said its navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go – the latest maritime incident involving the US navy’s new drone fleet in the Middle East. Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Middle East-based Fifth Fleet, acknowledged the incident...
MILITARY
newschain

Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the “courage and integrity” of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Mr Gorbachev’s death at the age of 91 has inspired an outpouring of tributes from world leaders. Many made reference to the timing of his death during the worst...
POLITICS
newschain

Hundreds gather to mourn ‘inseparable’ best friends who died in lough

Two teenage boys who died in a Co Londonderry lough were “a huge gift” and the tragedy has been a nightmare for their families and traumatic for the local community, mourners have heard. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Alseyoob back to winning ways with stylish Ascot strike

Alseyoob returned to winning ways with a stylish display at Ascot. Ismail Mohammed’s youngster had impressed on debut at Newmarket and looked well worth a crack at Group Three company in the Sweet Solera Stakes. She failed to run up to form that day, beaten 12 lengths by Lakota...
SPORTS
newschain

Naval Power sets sail for Ascendant honours at Haydock

Naval Power puts his unbeaten record on the line when he lines up in the Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes at Haydock on Saturday. All three of his victories to date have come over seven furlongs, but Charlie Appleby’s promising youngster now steps up to a mile in this Listed event looking to enhance his growing reputation.
SPORTS
newschain

Avanti managing director steps down

The managing director of one of the rail companies embroiled in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions has stepped down, it was announced on Friday. Phil Whittingham, managing director of Avanti West Coast, will leave his role from September 15 to “pursue other executive leadership opportunities”.
BUSINESS
newschain

Probert back aboard Hoo Ya Mal for Leger swansong

David Probert will be reunited with Hoo Ya Mal for his British swansong in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next week. Horse and rider first teamed up when the colt made his debut at Sandown last July, a seven-furlong maiden run in driving rain that was at one point interrupted by a groundsman straying onto the track.
ANIMALS
newschain

England want to get best from Ben Stokes after Jason Roy drops out of T20 squad

England are banking on Ben Stokes to take a starring role at next month’s Twenty20 World Cup after dropping a “gutted” Jason Roy and reshuffling their batting order. England were willing to gamble on a host of fitness concerns – with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both included in the 15-strong squad for Australia despite missing the entire domestic season through injury – but Roy paid the price for an extended lean streak.
SPORTS
newschain

Lewis Hamilton’s display in Zandvoort practice provides hope in victory search

Lewis Hamilton finished just seven hundredths off the pace in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix to provide him with hope he could land his first win of the season. Five days after the first-lap accident with Fernando Alonso in Belgium which forced him to retire, Hamilton ended a competitive day for his Mercedes team in third narrowly behind Ferrari pacesetter Charles Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

UN cites possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang

China’s discriminatory detention of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said in a long-awaited report. The report calls for an urgent international response over allegations of torture and other rights violations in...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy