ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsoundmag.com

Happy Home

Managing broker and realtor Jennifer Hawkins spends her career helping people find their perfect homes. When she came across 6 acres off of East Bay Drive with a peek-a-boo view of Wollochet Bay, she knew that was where she wanted to build her family’s special home. When she and...
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Suburban Times

Hallelujah – A Song that Grabs You and Touches Your Soul

The Westgate Shopping Center on North Pearl in Tacoma has music that can be heard all across the parking lot and probably beyond. Recently I was parked outside Key Bank, while my wife Peg was inside reviewing our accounts. Both days I heard and listened intently to the music. They played Canadian Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gig Harbor, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Gig Harbor, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
southsoundmag.com

Big Chicken Comes to Renton

There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
RENTON, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies

The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
BREMERTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Scream#Food Drink#Iscreamery#Dulce De Leche Coffee
southsoundmag.com

The Rise of Enumclaw

The room’s energy seemed to render Aramis Johnson speechless. “I was having so much fun I forgot,” the 26-year-old frontman of the Tacoma rock band Enumclaw confessed after blanking on some lyrics while the group played a song called “Cinderella.”. It was March, and the four-piece...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Join Safe Streets on Sept. 23 at the STAR Center.

Celebrate a 33 year legacy and make an impact for the future, until every neighborhood is safe. You're invited to spend a night with Safe Streets and experience the power of community in honor of Dr. Priscilla Lisicich's retirement. Enjoy an evening of dinner, music, and community entertainment. Date: September...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Get Ready to 'Do the Puyallup'

The Washington State Fair is back Sept. 2-25, and it’s bigger and better than ever — in addition to classic rides, fair food, and fun, some big names are headlining this year. Starting off is Ann Wilson of Heart Sept. 2, Blake Shelton Sept. 3, followed by Nelly,...
PUYALLUP, WA
seattlerefined.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle

What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Bin-Washing, Donations, School Supplies Drive, and more

Learn about how a Lacey man took inspiration from a Youtube video to start his own business that’s cleaning the South Sound one trash bin at a time. The Washington State Fair is back Sept. 2-25, and it’s bigger and better than ever — in addition to classic rides, fair food, and fun, some big names are headlining this year. More here.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson

More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy