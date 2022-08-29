Read full article on original website
Happy Home
Managing broker and realtor Jennifer Hawkins spends her career helping people find their perfect homes. When she came across 6 acres off of East Bay Drive with a peek-a-boo view of Wollochet Bay, she knew that was where she wanted to build her family’s special home. When she and...
Hallelujah – A Song that Grabs You and Touches Your Soul
The Westgate Shopping Center on North Pearl in Tacoma has music that can be heard all across the parking lot and probably beyond. Recently I was parked outside Key Bank, while my wife Peg was inside reviewing our accounts. Both days I heard and listened intently to the music. They played Canadian Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
Seattle's first lady of gospel music, Pastor Patrinell Wright, dies at 78
SEATTLE — Pastor Patrinell "Pat" Staten Wright, otherwise known as Seattle's first lady of gospel, died Tuesday after a long illness. She was 78 years old. Wright was known for her four-octave range and soulful voice. She founded the Total Experience Gospel Choir in Seattle. The group performed in...
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Big Chicken Comes to Renton
There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies
The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
The Rise of Enumclaw
The room’s energy seemed to render Aramis Johnson speechless. “I was having so much fun I forgot,” the 26-year-old frontman of the Tacoma rock band Enumclaw confessed after blanking on some lyrics while the group played a song called “Cinderella.”. It was March, and the four-piece...
The Venue For This Chilling Cocktail Celebration In Seattle Has Been Revealed
A spectacular experience with spirits is coming to Seattle this September, and its magnificent venue has finally been revealed! The spirits of Casa Vega are awaiting your arrival, and you can meet them at Capitol Hill’s beautiful DAR Rainier Chapter House (located on 800 E Roy St.) if you dare.
Join Safe Streets on Sept. 23 at the STAR Center.
Celebrate a 33 year legacy and make an impact for the future, until every neighborhood is safe. You're invited to spend a night with Safe Streets and experience the power of community in honor of Dr. Priscilla Lisicich's retirement. Enjoy an evening of dinner, music, and community entertainment. Date: September...
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
Get Ready to 'Do the Puyallup'
The Washington State Fair is back Sept. 2-25, and it’s bigger and better than ever — in addition to classic rides, fair food, and fun, some big names are headlining this year. Starting off is Ann Wilson of Heart Sept. 2, Blake Shelton Sept. 3, followed by Nelly,...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle
What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
Good News: Everett couple finds dog after pup stolen in running car
A 1-year-old puppy who was stolen in a car that was stolen on Aug. 20, has been safely found in Skagit County on Monday. The car, a BMW X5, was stolen from the 11000 block of Evergreen Way and recovered Saturday in Tulalip. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted...
Feel Good Friday: Bin-Washing, Donations, School Supplies Drive, and more
Learn about how a Lacey man took inspiration from a Youtube video to start his own business that’s cleaning the South Sound one trash bin at a time. The Washington State Fair is back Sept. 2-25, and it’s bigger and better than ever — in addition to classic rides, fair food, and fun, some big names are headlining this year. More here.
Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson
More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
Kenmore man found injured in parking lot behind Lacey hotel now dead
LACEY, Wash. — A 36-year-old Kenmore man who was found injured in a parking lot behind a Lacey hotel on Tuesday night has died, police said. At 9:26 p.m., Lacey officers were called to the 100 block of College Street Southeast for a physical disturbance after a 911 caller reported that a man was lying in a parking lot.
