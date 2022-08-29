Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai.

A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division of Police. The camera shows the suspect breaking a back window before crawling into the car and trying to start the vehicle. He was unsuccessful.

You can watch the dash camera video provided by CPD in the video player above.

Hyundais, along with Kia brand cars, have become increasingly popular among Columbus thieves . For a period of time, both brands built models with a vulnerability in the steering column that makes them easier to steal.

Police are asking anyone who knows information on the suspect to call 614-645-2345.

