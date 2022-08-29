ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

By David Rees
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai.

A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division of Police. The camera shows the suspect breaking a back window before crawling into the car and trying to start the vehicle. He was unsuccessful.

Better Call 4: Does security flaw affect resale value of Hyundais, Kias?

Hyundais, along with Kia brand cars, have become increasingly popular among Columbus thieves . For a period of time, both brands built models with a vulnerability in the steering column that makes them easier to steal.

Police are asking anyone who knows information on the suspect to call 614-645-2345.

