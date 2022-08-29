ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Comments / 3

Audrey Wilkerson
8d ago

This is just getting out of control, these teens have absolutely no sense of responsibility or care until they get caught up in such situations like this. But you'll have the parents trying to blame everyone else for they're children mishap and unruly behavior.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Man Killed at Bladensburg Apartment

A man died from a gunshot wound at an apartment in Bladensburg, Maryland, police said. Police responded to reports of gunshots fired at the 4200 Block of 58 Avenue at 9 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound, the Bladensburg Police said in a statement.
BLADENSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

19-Year-Old Dies After Shooting During Police Drug Operation in Woodbridge

A 19-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot in a Woodbridge, Virginia, neighborhood during what police called an undercover police operation into fentanyl distribution days earlier, authorities said. Jaiden Carter, of Woodbridge, died, Prince William County police and his family said Monday. Carter’s family retained a lawyer, who argued...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Shaw; Police Search for Vehicles

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Northwest D.C. Monday, authorities said. First responders were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW in Shaw at around 10:20 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. They found the teenager unconscious and took him to a hospital. D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Hyattsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hyattsville, MD
Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Prince George's to Enforce Teen Curfew Amid Spike in Violent Crime

Prince George's County police will soon enforce a curfew for minors due to a spike in violent crimes among teens in the Maryland county, authorities announced Monday. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks led a news conference Monday in which she announced that teens under 17 must be home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Dead, Man Injured in Fairfax County Shooting

A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

18-Month-Old Shot Twice in Prince George's County: Police

An 18-month-old girl was shot twice Sunday inside an apartment in the Glenn Dale area of Prince George’s County, police said. The shooting took place at The Glendale Residence apartments at around 1:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Illegal Drugs#Counterfeit#Drug Overdose#Dodge#Oxycontin
NBC Washington

2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police

Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
LARGO, MD
NBC Washington

‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident

A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

2 Dead, 3 Injured in Prince George's County Crashes

Two people are dead and three are injured after two separate crashes in Prince George’s County, authorities say. Police responded to a two-car crash northbound on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 495 at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Park Police said. When authorities arrived at the crash they found one person trapped.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Prince George's County Schools Make Masks Optional

Masks are optional inside Prince George’s County Public Schools again starting Tuesday, the school district announced. The change was made amid declining local COVID-19 rates. The district first announced the return of a mask mandate on August 15. Students returned to the classroom on August 29. “All staff, students...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

5 Metro Orange Line Stations Reopen After Summer Closure

Five Metro stations along the Orange Line in Northern Virginia reopened Tuesday after a monthslong closure to improve platforms. The New Carrollton, Landover and Cheverly stations in Maryland plus Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. are serving riders again. Metro reconstructed platform edges to make them safer and longer-lasting.
LANDOVER, MD
NBC Washington

DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue

Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy