Prince George's County police will soon enforce a curfew for minors due to a spike in violent crimes among teens in the Maryland county, authorities announced Monday. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks led a news conference Monday in which she announced that teens under 17 must be home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO