Houston, TX

Man arrested in Dallas for murder of 24-year-old outside bowling alley on Bunker Hill

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

The gunman accused of shooting and killing a man outside a West Houston bowling alley two weeks ago was arrested in Dallas.

Dionate Desmond Banks, 29, is charged with capital murder in the death of 24-year-old Greg Shead.

According to Dallas records, Banks was booked into jail just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators told ABC13 that two groups got into an argument in the parking lot of the Bowlero on Bunker Hill Road on Aug. 14.

ORGINAL STORY: Man shot to death outside bowling alley on Bunker Hill, police say

Authorities believe a white SUV that was leaving the scene could be involved.

A witness who recorded video of the fight told police that Shead appeared to try to break up the fight after a woman punched his aunt.

Shead apparently threw a punch, then Banks -- who was defending the woman -- fired two shots.

Banks is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Shead was a former Atascocita High School basketball star.

Banks claimed the victim was going to "shoot up the place," court documents read.

Despite the claim, witnesses told police that Shead wasn't holding a firearm when he tried to break up the fight.

Eyewitness News reported some of the details from the court filings that took place outside of the bowling alley where Shead, his girlfriend, mother, and aunt were gathered.

READ MORE: Houston murder suspect claims self-defense, but victim seen trying to break up fight, filing states

Dionate Banks' charging document describes the fight that led to Gregory Shead's killing outside of the Bowlero on Bunker Hill on Aug. 14, 2022.

An Instagram post from a person claiming to be Banks stated that he was defending a woman who was being beaten by a man that night, ABC13 reported from an excerpt out of the charging document.

The Instagram post said there was no intention of taking anyone's life and also includes a picture of an HPD visitor's badge with Banks' information on it from Tuesday. That Instagram account has since been deleted.

According to the full court filing, police contacted Banks after the shooting when he told investigators that he was "in the right" when he opened fire at Shead because he was defending a woman in the fight.

In an interview with police with his attorney present, Banks again claimed defense of the woman involved in the fight as well as for himself based on what he said Shead screamed out. However, court documents state Banks said he didn't see a gun or weapon in Shead's hand but did see he had something in his hand and didn't know what it was.

When Shead's mother, Medisha Bush, spoke to Eyewitness News, she acknowledged the Instagram post and insisted her son was not hitting anybody.

The full court filing states Shead was also coming in defense of a family member, his aunt, who was hit by the same woman whom Banks claimed to be protecting. This was corroborated by multiple witnesses, including one who recorded the fight. That video was shown to police, who described Shead as trying to break up the scuffle at the start before he runs up to his aunt as she's being hit.

The video also captured Shead throwing a punch, but an obstructed view doesn't identify whom he was hitting. It was at this point that Banks seemingly pulled the trigger twice on Shead, hitting him in the back and face, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

What Banks' charging document doesn't make clear is why the fight started.

RELATED:

Former Houston-area basketball standout remembered as 24-year-old shot outside bowling alley

The 24-year-old was visiting Houston to introduce his girlfriend to his family while going bowling before he was shot and killed.

'It's hard': Parents asking for justice while police search for son's accused murderer

Dionate Banks has been charged with murder in the shooting that killed Atascocita HS basketball star Greg Shead outside of the Bowlero bowling alley.

IN THIS ARTICLE
