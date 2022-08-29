Michael Daniliuk, Cambridge Police Officer, arrested for reportedly driving drunk and crashing into 3 motorcyclists

Read full article on original website
Man faces murder charge in Boston crash, police say driver ‘was aware’ of victim before hitting and killing them
A Boston driver knew there was a pedestrian in the roadway before hitting and killing them, police said as they charged the man with murder connected to the fatal crash early Thursday morning. Maximo Manzette, 54, will appear Friday in Roxbury District Court on a count of murder following the...
Custody dispute outside Worcester church that led to pastor tasered, churchgoers arrested, prompts lawsuit against police, city
A custody dispute that played out at a Worcester Baptist church in 2019 quickly escalated into a chaotic frenzy that resulted in multiple arrests, a pastor tasered and accusations of police punching churchgoers. Three years later, a family involved in the altercation is suing the Worcester Police Department and the...
29-year-old Boston man Matthew Barker dies after being struck by box truck in Cambridge parking lot, Middlesex DA says
A 29-year-old Boston has died after being hit by a box truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Matthew Barker, 29, Boston, was struck by a man operating a box truck in a parking lot off of State Street near Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
Police: Man hit trooper with car in attempt to evade capture during wild chase on I-495
WESTFORD, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after state police say he hit a trooper with his car in an attempt to evade capture during a wild chase on Interstate 495 early Thursday morning. Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, was arrested on charges of assault and battery...
Police investigating after woman shot in head in Boston neighborhood
BOSTON — A victim suffered life-threatening injures Thursday afternoon after being shot in the head along a neighborhood street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Savin Street. Video from Sky 5 shows a young man who was taken into custody. He was sweating and...
62-year-old Debra Lavallee of Brimfield identified as victim killed in Sturbridge crash
Officials have identified the woman struck and killed by a vehicle in Sturbridge on Friday, Aug. 26. Debra Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield, was identified as the victim killed in the crash near 709 Main St., the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said. Sturbridge first responders received a report of a...
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton man accused of murdering rival biker in Fall River found not guilty of all charges
A Taunton man accused of killing another man in Fall River in 2019 has been found not guilty in Fall River Superior Court. Joseph “JoJo” Noe of the Outlaw Biker Club was accused in the September 2019 shooting death of an Oak Bluffs man who was a member of the rival Sidewinders.
1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton
One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer
A federal appeals court has vacated a 2021 ruling that granted Alfred W. Trenkler compassionate release, which would have ended his life sentence conviction for building a bomb that killed Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley and maimed another. The 2021 ruling, which was issued by U.S. District Judge William E....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate
A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Victim killed in Brockton crash identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza; Four others injured in crash, Plymouth DA says
Officials have identified the victim killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Brockton that sent four others to the hospital with injuries. Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue that left four others injured, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.
Police discover several handguns found in or near Ware River
WARE — Police are investigating the discovery of at least a half-dozen handguns found Thursday morning in or near the Ware River. Police are not disclosing exact location at this time, but say there is no threat or danger to the public. Anyone with information are asked to call...
Warren police searching for missing man
Warren police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
