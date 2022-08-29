Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host annual Living History Day
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport has announced that they will be hosting this year’s Living History Day on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. This year’s exhibit will focus on the impact World War II had on North Carolina’s coast.
WECT
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to brighten community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative on Sept. 1. Working in collaboration with Duke Energy and the City of Wilmington, PCU hopes to bring attention to and address areas in the community where additional lighting and/or repairs to lighting are needed, per their release.
WECT
Carson Kressley: Original ‘Fab Five’ fashion savant set to emcee Wilmington charity event (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carson Kressley had started his career in fashion, working for Ralph Lauren in New York City, when an opportunity came up that would ultimately transform his life. A co-worker told him about hearing a radio ad while riding in a cab, and it said television producers were looking for five gay men with specific expertise to makeover a straight man. The series would end up being called “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes. Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million. The bundle includes the brand-new approximately...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WECT
Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
WITN
Six-year-old 3rd grader writes children’s book
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old third grader and North Carolina Cyber Academy student is setting standards yet again. Destined Russ, who last year started the second grade at just 5 years old, is now the author of an educational children’s book called The Adventures of Desi & Cal.
columbuscountynews.com
City Food Truck Workshop Thursday
City officials will meet with the planning board and food truck operators Thursday to discuss the future of the popular eateries in Whiteville. Food trucks are basically prohibited in the city. A plan to allow food trucks in Whiteville was shot down by a unanimous vote in 2020 after complaints from traditional restaurants. Owners of several dining establishments told the council that food trucks offer a low-cost way for operators to compete with brick and mortar businesses, with less investment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
WXII 12
North Carolina beaches see a surge of tourism this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The surge in tourism has particularly helped out some beaches in North Carolina. Though tourism was hit by the pandemic, data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending increased 30%....
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
foxwilmington.com
Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Some Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers aren’t getting their bill notifications as of Wednesday, August 31. WECT reached out to CFPUA after hearing reports of the issues, and CFPUA confirmed that some customers were not receiving their email bill notifications. They write that bill-notice emails are being marked as spam or even blocked by email providers, and that they believe the changes to their system will fix the issue in “the next month or so.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
WECT
Whiteville to host public meetings for floodprint discussion
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville announced that they will be hosting public meetings in conjunction with N.C. State’s Coastal Dynamics Design Lab to discuss the Whiteville Floodprint project. Per the announcement, two events will be held:. The first will focus on Mollie’s Branch. This meeting will...
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
Comments / 1