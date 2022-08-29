ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Two arrested after body found at homeless camp

By Brya Berry/KFOR, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clfpD_0hZeEXPw00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a homeless camp near N. Western Ave. and the John Kilpatrick Service Rd.

Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger

A caller reported that a person was found dead at the camp.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead from injuries consistent with a homicide.

Investigators ultimately arrested 20-year-old James Guillory and 18-year-old Sierra McCoy-Griffen on complaints of first-degree murder.

“I don’t know if they lived there for sure. But it appears that this stems off, there’s some type of romantic relationship between the victim and one of the suspects and then the two suspects currently. So this is an altercation that began over some property or a dog that that led to the death of one person,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OKC teen in the top ranks of MMA and wrestling worlds at only 15 years old

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 16

Guest816
4d ago

From being homeless, I can tell you it is a horrible, scary way to live. Every second of the day you live in fear for your life.

Reply(1)
7
R.R.G.
4d ago

This type of sickening behavior is common amongst those people, especially in Oklahoma where the inbred tweekers roam 24 / 7 / 365

Reply(8)
5
Related
KFOR

OCSO: Police identify OKC barricade suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sherriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a standoff that lasted several hours on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Gary Shawn Wood. According to police, Wood had a warrant for trafficking drugs. After deputies arrived at a home near...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect arrested after 10-hour standoff at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a man into custody after a 10-hour standoff Wednesday at an Oklahoma City home. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said they arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home near Southwest 16th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The incident started after deputies tried to serve a warrant for drug trafficking.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mma#Nexstar Media Inc
News On 6

Suspect Barricaded Inside SW OKC Home After Midday Pursuit

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office negotiators are actively working to convince a man who has barricaded himself in a southwest Oklahoma City home to come out safely, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Aaron Brilbeck. "We're trying to make contact with him and negotiate a safe outcome," Brilbeck said.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Wanted man killed after shooting at ex-girlfriend’s family

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is learning new details about Tuesday’s gun battle in Cimarron City. We now know that the man who was killed is Delbert Middleton, also known as Trey.  If Middleton’s name sounds familiar to you, it’s because last week the Attorney General’s office charged him for embezzling more than $60,000 […]
CIMARRON CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy