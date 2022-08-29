Two arrested after body found at homeless camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a homeless camp near N. Western Ave. and the John Kilpatrick Service Rd.

A caller reported that a person was found dead at the camp.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead from injuries consistent with a homicide.

Investigators ultimately arrested 20-year-old James Guillory and 18-year-old Sierra McCoy-Griffen on complaints of first-degree murder.

“I don’t know if they lived there for sure. But it appears that this stems off, there’s some type of romantic relationship between the victim and one of the suspects and then the two suspects currently. So this is an altercation that began over some property or a dog that that led to the death of one person,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

