Meet Jackie Kopsa, The Colony’s Community Services Director, and love about her life of service — and fun!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Annette Carrico, The Colony's Senior/Community Center Supervisor
Annette Carrico is from a small town in Kansas and found her passion at The Colony's senior center, originally starting out part-time and eventually making her way as the center's new supervisor. Tell us about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville mural artists include city history, social aspects in artwork
Melanie Little Gomez and Des Smith, more commonly known as ARTLAB3000, have been creating art together for close to a decade, bringing their creativity to Lewisville, Denton and the surrounding communities. The pair met in 2012 and have been partners in art and in life ever since. They both grew...
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm artist makes impact with murals, creating meaningful work for the town
Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture. Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.
starlocalmedia.com
'Timeless treasure': What the new silos mural means for McKinney
On Wednesday, a woman stopped to take pictures of the silos off of Virginia Street. Before her, a visual story of the soul of McKinney had been coming together over a span of weeks, and by Wednesday, the etchings on the side of the silos had become faces and figures: a young girl with a backpack sported a pair of cowgirl boots. A child held an adult’s hand while looking off into the distance. A student stared across the expanse of McKinney, looking directly into the eyes of the community before her while embracing her mother.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney hosts ribbon cutting for silos mural project
McKinney hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday evening for the iconic murals that now features on the historic silos located off of Virginia Street. The mural, created by Australian artist Guido van Helten, is a public art piece that will pay homage to the city’s culture and heritage. The project will also serve as a backdrop to the city's future Municipal Community Complex, which is slated to begin construction in October.
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Take a trip to McKinney and stare into the eyes of our future painted on silos mural
You can't help but notice those eyes. As you drive or walk up to the silos mural in east McKinney, it's those eyes of the central figure on the mural created by Australian artist Guido van Helten that grab your immediate attention.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina’s community survey is covering all the bases
Celina residents have nine more days to add their perspectives to a city-led collection of insight. Every two years, the city asks residents to fill out a community survey that collects feedback on all things Celina. This year, the city partnered with national firm Polco to participate in the National Community Survey to get resident feedback. As an added feature, the survey will let the city benchmark its progress both compared to Celina’s past and compared to other cities like McKinney and Plano.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD's planetarium is one of 17 in the state to carry on a century-long legacy of science
Since 1977, Mesquite ISD's Richard R. Russell Planetarium has transported countless children to the far reaches of known space. The planetarium, located next to Memorial Stadium at the foot of the communications tower, has undergone much evolution from a manual projector displaying photo slides in the planetarium’s dome, to acquiring its Digi-Star 7 system, capable of livestreaming a launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
From England to Texas: Meet longtime Plano resident Sarah Scribner
Long-time Plano resident Sarah Kate Scribner is a Communications Senior Analyst at IT services company NTT DATA. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a journalism degree, she landed an opportunity to go corporate position. In addition to work, she devotes her time to seeing family and friends, and teaching a bible study class at church.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen's Parks and Rec applies for grant funding to connect to other cities
Allen’s parks system is on the path to connectivity. In an effort to continue connecting Allen’s trails to Plano and McKinney, Allen’s Parks and Recreation department has applied for multiple grants for further construction of Rowlett Trail.
mckinneyonline.com
District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future
District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Celina business hits: Tender Smokehouse celebrates five years and more
According to numbers provided by the city of Celina, the most new homes by neighborhood reported for the month of July includes Wilson Creek Meadows (19), Lilyana (18), Light Farms (9) and Creeks of Legacy (8). New neighborhoods include Celina Hills and Light Farms Hazel (Phase 4).
starlocalmedia.com
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville completes major renovation, offering new dine-in service
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience. What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Celina this week
School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in the Celina community. We get it: it's hard to keep track of everything going on. That's why every week, the Celina Record will gather a list of key events that are happening around town so that you, our readers, have an answer to that fateful question, "So what do you want to do tonight?"
dmagazine.com
For an Old-School Backyard Burger, Go to Heim (and Resist the Barbecue)
Within our weekly Lunch Box column, we’ve explored the idea of getting creative with how you use restaurants, repurposing them in imaginative ways. First, I wrote about the pleasures of getting a weekday lunch in Deep Ellum. More recently there was a suggestion to go to sports bars for food specials when they’re not showing sports.
livelocalmagazines.com
Chelsea Nicole’s “Cry Little Girl”
Chelsea Nicole suffered horrific abuse from the time she was a toddler until she extricated herself from the daily misery at age 17. As an adult, she decided to use journaling as a pathway to healing. There were no intentions of publishing the raw, personal memories until she read what she’d written, flipping through the words like a carousel of pictures. She realized she’d animated her life; breaking down all the jagged fragments into even smaller pieces, and putting them back together into a whole picture. Finally, she had a detailed view of the pain as well as a clear look at the path to healing she’d taken through instinct. She decided to self-publish, hoping her experiences would help others.
Tequila tower, tableside guac & Instagrammable cocktails at Mi Dia from Scratch
Their name says it all. Everything at Mi Dia from Scratch is handmade, using only the freshest ingredients.
keranews.org
Plano promotes diversity. It also was the site of a racist rant that went viral and it's complicated
It was a typical Wednesday night in Plano — four friends had gone out to dinner at Sixty Vines restaurant. They were chatting in the parking lot in their native language before heading home. Then, Esmerelda Upton approached them. “We don’t want you here,” Upton said. “If things are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Church Vandalized With Racist Messaging Twice
Someone spray-painted ethnic slurs and white supremacy symbols and messages on a McKinney church and police want to know who. It happened not once but twice recently at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on Stonebridge Drive. “The Christian message that's in the bible is that god loves all people,” said lead...
Comments / 0