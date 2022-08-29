ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Recommerce Technology Company Trove Reaches Key Milestone

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEP8c_0hZeEKBj00
Patagonia is one of 700 retailers plugged into Trove's re-commerce platform. Courtesy image.

Recommerce platform provider Trove said its technology is now used in 700 brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S.

The company said Arc’teryx, Eileen Fisher, Levi Strauss & Co., Lululemon, Patagonia and REI “are among the Trove brand partners now offering their customers a convenient way to trade in gently used, preloved items at stores across the U.S.”

Citing data from Statista, Trove said the global resale apparel market reached $96 billion last year and is pegged to grow to $218 billion by 2026. “With eco-consciousness and consumer price inflation continuing to drive demand for circular shopping options, Trove is on track to nearly double its business in 2022 and has increased the number of orders it has fulfilled by 59 percent year to date through July versus the same period last year,” the company noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTuaK_0hZeEKBj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYN6K_0hZeEKBj00

Trove also said it had grown its client roster “by more than a third year-over-year, and both Lululemon and REI have expanded their in-store resale programs in partnership with Trove in 2022.” Trove said Lululemon piloted its in-store trade-in program in California and Texas before expanding it to more than 390 stores nationwide earlier this year while REI “has stated that its recommerce business grew by 86 percent year-over-year in 2021, and Trove now powers in-store trade-in at more than 170 REI stores nationwide.”

Gayle Tait, chief executive officer of Trove, said in a statement that the recommerce market “continues to be one of the fastest-growing retail segments, propelled by consumers’ desire for more sustainable and affordable shopping options.” And for brands that offer trade-ins, there are key benefits.

“In-store trade-in programs enable brands to deepen their relationships with customers in real-time and drive significant loyalty and lifetime value over the longer term,” Tait said, adding that the company is “extremely proud to support our growing roster of brand partners as they scale their recommerce operations through convenient in-store trade-in and extend the lifecycle of their products.”

Trove said its platform is helping to move the needle when it comes to reducing emissions. “By extending the life of millions of products, Trove is accelerating the shift into a new era of commerce essential to a more sustainable future,” the company said, adding that year to date through July, “Trove tallied a 74 percent reduction in CO2 emissions versus the same period last year.”

Trove calculates carbon savings using a 60 percent displacement rate, which the company said is “a widely accepted industry standard that refers to the rate at which a used purchase directly replaces a new purchase and thus offsets the carbon impact associated with producing a brand new item.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. Launches in China

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. has entered China. The company has teamed up with global growth partner SuperOrdinary to launch on Tmall, China’s leading e-commerce platform owned by Alibaba. “Beauty enthusiasts in China are seeking out effective, clean beauty formulations and are eager to integrate them into their...
BUSINESS
WWD

The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Skinfix, Naturopathica, Beekman 1802 and More

Several new appointments are underway in beauty’s C-suites. Here, the latest executive moves. Beekman 1802 has tapped Justin Macione as its new chief financial officer. Previously the CFO and chief operating officer at Tupperware Brands, in his new role Macione will bolster Beekman 1802’s omnichannel footprint as the brand continues to expand its in-store and online distribution. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Formerly the chief executive officer at French skin care company Caudalie, Virginie Milosevic has been appointed president of Skinfix....
BUSINESS
WWD

First Insight Technology Recognized by Gartner

First Insight made the grade by being named a “representative vendor” in the 2022 “Gartner Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization [UPPMO] Applications — Short Life Cycle” as well as the “Gartner Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Applications — Long Life Cycle.”
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Role of Augmented Reality in Retail and E-commerce

In 2021, retail e-commerce sales amounted to approximately 4.9 trillion US dollars and are estimated to grow by 50% in the next four years. With augmented reality, customers get to see online products as they would appear in real life. Having the ability to visualize what a product is going to look like on a person or space for which it was bought could be the difference between a fast, straightforward purchase, or a hesitant one. It gives the brick-and-mortar feel of trying on products before they are bought.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
WWD

Ole Brings On-demand, Gig Economy to U.S. Fashion Retailers

After a successful launch in Israel, the on-demand fashion apparel delivery app Ole is now eyeing a U.S. expansion by setting its sights on New York City.  In Tel Aviv, the “fashion at your doorstep” platform delivers products within an hour and directly from a store. Ole’s brand partners include Balenciaga, Gucci, Levi Strauss & Co. and Birkenstock, among many others. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts Here, Gal Aharon, cofounder and chief marketing officer at Ole, explains how the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Julianne Moore Wears Polka Dot Alaïa Dress at Venice Film Festival 2022 Kickoff Cocktail Party

Julianne Moore is starting off the 2022 Venice International Film Festival with a standout fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actress attended the inaugural cocktail party for the 79th edition of the annual film festival Tuesday night wearing a silk dress featuring a heart-shaped bustier top and a black and yellow polka dot skirt from Alaïa. More from WWDAlaïa Spring 2023Alberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Moore is the jury president of this year’s Venice International Film Festival. Jury members include Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eileen Fisher
WWD

Hillary Clinton Attends DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton was among the attendees at the DVF Awards hosted Thursday night during the Venice Film Festival. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, was held in Venice for the first time and was the 13th edition of the annual event. Clinton, fresh off her red carpet appearance during the premiere of “White Noise” on Wednesday during the opening night of the Venice Film Festival, was among the night’s honorees.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Clinton wore a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

Amazon's empire of surveillance: Through recent billion-dollar acquisitions of health care services and smart home devices, the tech giant is leveraging its monopoly power to track 'every aspect' of our lives

Amazon's purchases of One Medical and iRobot are worrying antitrust advocates and privacy experts. Its business model is built on collecting data from customers and competition, antitrust experts say. A huge market share and ability to buy competitors make Amazon "sort of unstoppable," a data privacy expert told Insider. Amazon's...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
cryptoslate.com

Mintology Announces The Launch of New Brand Centric Claimable NFT Platform

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 1st September, 2022, Chainwire — Founded in 2021, Mintology is launching a new concept to the market this year,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Company#Eco#Trove#Business Industry#Linus Business#Arc#Levi Strauss Co#Rei
WWD

Hillary Clinton Makes Rare Appearance in Sparkling Caftan at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on opening night of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The former secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate attended the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival. Clinton walked the red carpet wearing a powder blue caftan embellished with crystals, pairing the look with silver rings and bangles. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was among many attendees at the film’s premiere, including Julianne Moore,...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Avochato Announces Launch of Salesforce Marketing Cloud Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Avochato, the leading provider of advanced messaging software, has announced a new integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, giving marketers the ability to text consumers through Salesforce’s Journey Builder marketing automation platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005274/en/ Avochato helps organizations communicate with customers over SMS without ever leaving Salesforce. Drag and drop SMS message activities into your journeys in Journey Builder, and manage all conversations from a shared inbox within Salesforce. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
WWD

Luxury Resale Site Resee Launches Funding Round Ahead of U.S. Expansion

PARIS — Paris-based luxury resale site Resee has launched a Series A funding round as it gears up for expansion, with a new showroom in Paris and plans to open its first overseas outpost in the United States next year. Buoyed by strong global demand for vintage and secondhand high-end goods in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the specialist site expects sales to double this year versus 2021, cofounder Sofia Bernardin told WWD.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Best Party Photos of the Week August 10-14, 2015The Launch of Farfetch Curates: Food at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
WWD

Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Sézane Gets New Minority Investment

Sézane has added a new investor to its roster. Téthys Invest, a holding belonging to the Bettencourt-Meyers family, the descendants of L’Oréal founder Eugène Schueller, has revealed it has made an investment in the digitally native fashion brand, confirming media reports. The amount of the...
BUSINESS
u.today

Ripple to Accelerate Web3 Development in Japan with New Partnership

San Francisco-based design consulting service btrax has announced a partnership with blockchain company Ripple. As part of the collaboration, they will build a Web3 design lab that is centered around the XRP Ledger. The new service is supposed to assist Japan-based companies in speeding up their Web3 business development. Audio...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Big Valley Marketing Hires Steve Kerns as Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Sustained Growth and Visibility for Tech Firm

Big Valley Marketing today announced the hiring of Steve Kerns as the firm's first chief marketing officer, a role in which he will be responsible for leading Big Valley's sales and marketing operations while also serving as a senior consultant to key clients. Kerns will work closely with Founder and CEO Tim Marklein and President Katie Huang Shin to fuel sustained growth for the technology-focused marketing and communications firm, while evangelizing the firm's point of view on important tech and marketing trends.
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy