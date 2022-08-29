ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Mayor Stoney and Superintendent Kamras welcome students back at J.L. Francis Elementary

By Allie Barefoot
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdGrX_0hZeDx8V00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s time to go back to school for students in Richmond, Henrico, and Petersburg.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public School Superintendent Jason Kamras welcomed students off the bus today at J.L. Francis Elementary School. They spoke with 8News about the staffing shortages amongst the school districts.

Community remembers George Wythe High School principal at memorial service

“I am very excited. I think this is going to be our best year yet,” said Kamras.

According to the RPS School Board, more than a quarter of its teachers resigned from the District at the end of last school year. RPS offered multiple hiring incentives, such as a $2,000 signing bonus.

“We have zero bus driver vacancies, and we have filled over 95% of teacher vacancies, and we have great long-term substitutes,” said Kamras. “We are continuing to hire year-round.”

7-year-old diagnosed with cancer sworn in as Hanover firefighter at Richmond Kickers game

Mayor Levar Stoney also welcomed students back for a new school year. In addition, he addressed the District’s low SOL test scores from last school year – a highly discussed topic at last week’s emergency school board meeting.

“I think RPS has been focused on a growth mindset,” said Stoney. “The administration from the Superintendent to the staff have that same mindset and are asking “how do we get our students from where they were yesterday to a better place tomorrow.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
Henrico County, VA
Education
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
County
Henrico County, VA
Petersburg, VA
Education
City
Petersburg, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Stoney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#High School#K12#The Rps School Board#Rps#Hanover#Richmond Kickers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy