Circle K offers gas discount Thursday evening in Gainesville
Circle K offers a 40 cent discount on gas Thursday from 4-7 PM. Circle K is calling it "Circle K Fuel Day." Here is a map, from Circle K, of their store in the Gainesville area:. According to GasBuddy, prices in Gainesville average just under $3.66 per gallon. Prices had...
Residents at Hills of Santa Fe say they feel trapped by the flooding
Alachua County, FL — Neighbors at the Hills of Santa Fe Community in Gainesville are still facing the aftermath of the flooding from Sunday storms. “You know we feel trapped," resident Pamela O'Steen said her home flooded on Sunday. She said water came through her front door, with two...
Residents of Robin Lane express concerns about flooding
Alachua County, FL — Residents across Alachua County are still facing the aftermath of last weekend's storms. One of the affected subdivisions was Robin Lane, which received about 12 inches of rain on Sunday. “The water was pretty high and the kids already were using the kayaks and everything,...
New Publix store opens Thursday morning in Gainesville
A new Publix opened Thursday morning in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors officially opened at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store...
Man accused of stealing money from cash register at Gainesville Dollar Tree
Gainesville — Police say Christopher Jenkins, 49, robbed a Gainesville Dollar Tree Thursday night. They say Jenkins went to the store, at 1355 NW 23rd Avenue, around 9:40 PM. A cashier told police Jenkins tried to grab money from the cash register. Police say the cashier tried to fight...
Jacksonville nonprofit to honor local K9 officers for National Police K9 Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — National Police K9 Day and National Service Dog Month starts Thursday, and a nonprofit is offering another way for Floridians to help canine crime fighters. K9s United, a Jacksonville and national nonprofit, is offering specialty license plates created to honor two special K9 officers: retired St....
Farm cares for retired horses in Alachua County
Mill Creek Farm in Gainesville offers care for elderly, military and police horses. The farm provides lifelong care and treatment for horses that were abandoned, neglected, and abused. It is home to over 140 horses who receive all the special attention that they need from the farm including veterinary care, grooming, and feeding.
Proposed workforce housing development in Azalea Trails
A proposed affordable housing development in East Gainesville has some residents upset. The project is called Dogwood Village by Ability Housing located in Azalea Trails. It is proposed to sit on 6 acres of land and consists of multi-family low-income homes for workforce housing. "We didn't invite ability housing to...
Man shot to death Thursday night in Gainesville
Gainesville — Thursday night Gainesville Police say they found a man shot to death in a car at the Gardenia Gardens Apartments, at 1731 NE 8th Avenue. Police say they received calls around 10:40 PM about a person shot in the parking lot. When they arrived they found the man dead.
Bradford Middle School closes due to classroom flooding
Bradford County — Bradford Middle School students won't be back in school until Thursday, because of flooding. Bradford County Public Schools Operations and Safety Director Jeff Edison said issues resulted from Sunday night's storms. “We had 3 roof drain failures at the middle school, and so in Building 1...
Teenagers accused of damaging a Palatka middle school
Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) says Jenkins Middle School received an estimate of about $100,000 to repair several buildings. The Sherriff's office accuses three teenagers of causing the damage. Officers say around 4:00pm on Sunday they received a call that there was smoke in the area where the middle school...
Ocala man leading drug trafficking organization sentenced to 38 years
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala man Jonathan Jermain Thomas, 33, was sentenced Monday to 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. A federal jury convicted Thomas in April of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1 kilogram of heroin.
Employee improperly accesses hundreds of patients' medical records at UF Health Shands
Gainesville — An employee may have improperly accessed hundreds of patients' medical records, UF Health Shands reports. The hospital reports this happened between April 27, 2021 and July 21, 2022. A spokesperson says the hospital alerted 941 patients. UF Health says an employee may have accessed information like a...
Santa Fe prepares for first home game of the season
The Santa Fe Raiders are looking to get their first win of the season. Santa Fe is coming off of a 27-34 loss to Newberry last week by just a touch down. Tomorrow the raiders will take on the Lanier County bulldogs from Lakeland, Ga. The bulldogs are also coming off of a 37-20 loss last week.
Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
ACSO offers advice to parents after student brings gun to Mebane Middle School
After word spread about a student possessing a gun in his backpack, Mebane Middle School went into lockdown on Monday. Luckily a School Resource Officer was able to locate the silver pistol without anyone getting hurt. Lt. Richard LaLonde supervises the Alachua County School Resource Officers program. "The school resource...
Crist resigns from Congress to focus on governor race
U.S Representative Charlie Christ announced that he will resign from Congress to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Governor Desantis. His resignation will go into effect by the end of the day. The St. Petersburg native says it has always been his top priority to improve the lives of the...
Racist and derogatory emails sent to Alachua County Supervisor of Elections
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton, received derogatory and racist comments, The President of the Alachua County Branch of the NAACP said. Evelyn Fox shared two emails sent to Barton. She wants law enforcement to investigate who sent the emails, which came from the same email address. The emailer...
