Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Circle K offers gas discount Thursday evening in Gainesville

Circle K offers a 40 cent discount on gas Thursday from 4-7 PM. Circle K is calling it "Circle K Fuel Day." Here is a map, from Circle K, of their store in the Gainesville area:. According to GasBuddy, prices in Gainesville average just under $3.66 per gallon. Prices had...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Residents of Robin Lane express concerns about flooding

Alachua County, FL — Residents across Alachua County are still facing the aftermath of last weekend's storms. One of the affected subdivisions was Robin Lane, which received about 12 inches of rain on Sunday. “The water was pretty high and the kids already were using the kayaks and everything,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

New Publix store opens Thursday morning in Gainesville

A new Publix opened Thursday morning in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors officially opened at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Farm cares for retired horses in Alachua County

Mill Creek Farm in Gainesville offers care for elderly, military and police horses. The farm provides lifelong care and treatment for horses that were abandoned, neglected, and abused. It is home to over 140 horses who receive all the special attention that they need from the farm including veterinary care, grooming, and feeding.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Proposed workforce housing development in Azalea Trails

A proposed affordable housing development in East Gainesville has some residents upset. The project is called Dogwood Village by Ability Housing located in Azalea Trails. It is proposed to sit on 6 acres of land and consists of multi-family low-income homes for workforce housing. "We didn't invite ability housing to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
#Gas Prices
mycbs4.com

Man shot to death Thursday night in Gainesville

Gainesville — Thursday night Gainesville Police say they found a man shot to death in a car at the Gardenia Gardens Apartments, at 1731 NE 8th Avenue. Police say they received calls around 10:40 PM about a person shot in the parking lot. When they arrived they found the man dead.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Bradford Middle School closes due to classroom flooding

Bradford County — Bradford Middle School students won't be back in school until Thursday, because of flooding. Bradford County Public Schools Operations and Safety Director Jeff Edison said issues resulted from Sunday night's storms. “We had 3 roof drain failures at the middle school, and so in Building 1...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Teenagers accused of damaging a Palatka middle school

Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) says Jenkins Middle School received an estimate of about $100,000 to repair several buildings. The Sherriff's office accuses three teenagers of causing the damage. Officers say around 4:00pm on Sunday they received a call that there was smoke in the area where the middle school...
PALATKA, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man leading drug trafficking organization sentenced to 38 years

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala man Jonathan Jermain Thomas, 33, was sentenced Monday to 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. A federal jury convicted Thomas in April of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1 kilogram of heroin.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Santa Fe prepares for first home game of the season

The Santa Fe Raiders are looking to get their first win of the season. Santa Fe is coming off of a 27-34 loss to Newberry last week by just a touch down. Tomorrow the raiders will take on the Lanier County bulldogs from Lakeland, Ga. The bulldogs are also coming off of a 37-20 loss last week.
SANTA FE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC

SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mycbs4.com

Crist resigns from Congress to focus on governor race

U.S Representative Charlie Christ announced that he will resign from Congress to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Governor Desantis. His resignation will go into effect by the end of the day. The St. Petersburg native says it has always been his top priority to improve the lives of the...
FLORIDA STATE

