KTVU FOX 2
Thieves ransack Oakland laundromat
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland business owner is speaking out after thieves ransacked his laundromat. Security video shows the suspects inside Woody's Laundromat and Cafe on Park Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Owner Robert Ma said they kicked down all the doors, smashed windows, and stole cash. Ma said the Asian...
KTVU FOX 2
California excessive heat wave: what you need to know
OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire
RICHMOND, Calif. - One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.
KTVU FOX 2
2 share $250K in Oakland protest suit; sheriff now included in crowd control policy
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office have agreed to ban or severely restrict the use of rubber bullets, bean bags and "less lethal" munitions at demonstrations and pay two protesters $250,000 who were injured during a George Floyd protest two summers ago, the plaintiff's lawyers announced on Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
Who is setting trash cans on fire along the Embarcadero in San Francisco?
SAN FRANCISCO - Investigators are looking into more than a dozen fires in trash cans in San Francisco along the Embarcadero. Video from Citizen App shows some of the fires reported late Wednesday night during a two-hour period. No injuries were reported, and, for now, there's no information on how...
KTVU FOX 2
94-year-old dies at facility after consuming unknown substance
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after ingesting an unknown substance. This is the second death of a resident that appears connected to ingesting a harmful substance at a...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
KTVU FOX 2
Damaged wooden power pole caused North Bay power outage: PG&E
HEALDSBURG, Calif. - PG&E says the cause of Wednesday's power outage that impacted some 6,000 customers in Healdsburg, Geyserville, and Cloverdale, was likely a damaged wooden power pole that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The power pole in Cloverdale carried transmission lines to a substation that was...
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat prompts rare closure of two open spaces in the East Bay
Officials in the East Bay have decided to pre-emptively close two open spaces in Walnut Creek and Concord. They say the extreme heat forecasted in the area makes outdoor activates dangerous if people don't take the proper precautions.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect steals Oakland police car, crashes into home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect stole an Oakland police car on Thursday morning and then crashed it into a home before he was arrested, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said the patrol car was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Broadway. Police and sheriff's deputies pursued the...
KTVU FOX 2
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old boy shot on Oakland freeway
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on an Oakland freeway and the woman driving was injured after crashing on city streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and the child suffered a gunshot wound,...
KTVU FOX 2
Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
KTVU FOX 2
Dead fish washing up in Lake Merritt and parts of bay
Thousands of fish and other sea life are dying in the Bay Area. Experts say warm water, sunlight, lack of nutrients and rain water are contributing factors to the "big bloom" leading to the deaths.
KTVU FOX 2
Wheelchair stuck on BART tracks causes major delays
SAN FRANCISCO - BART reported major delays in San Francisco on Tuesday due to a wheelchair falling on the train tracks at the Civic Center station. BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the wheelchair got stuck beneath a train car and its wheel, causing crews to close the trackway and remove it, which he said was "not an easy process."
KTVU FOX 2
Firefighter injured battling blaze in San Francisco's Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO - A 2-alarm fire in San Francisco left a firefighter injured Wednesday morning. Crews were called to 1215 Fitzgerald Avenue in the Bayview District around 3:20 a.m. to a 2-story home that caught fire. It took 70 firefighters to battle the flames, officials said. One firefighter was hurt,...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
KTVU FOX 2
Residents in Healdsburg experience power outage amid heatwave
PG & E says thousands of people were left without power in Healdsburg after a car hit and damaged a powerline. Experts also warn that holiday weekend triple digit temperatures will test the California power grid.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police sergeant under fire for arresting Latino drug dealing suspects
SAN FRANCISCO - Sgt. Daniel Solorzano said he's spent 12 of his 14 years with the San Francisco Police Department working in the Tenderloin. On Thursday, KTVU got the chance to see the work he's doing on the streets. It was a closeup look at San Francisco's war on drugs...
KTVU FOX 2
This is the rudest city in California: study
LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to get a warm welcome from residents in California, you're advised to go elsewhere. That goes especially for San Francisco, which ranked as the rudest city in the Golden State, according to a study by Preply. It beat Los Angeles, which ranked as the second-rudest city in California and ninth rudest overall in the U.S.
