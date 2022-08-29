ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Thieves ransack Oakland laundromat

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland business owner is speaking out after thieves ransacked his laundromat. Security video shows the suspects inside Woody's Laundromat and Cafe on Park Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Owner Robert Ma said they kicked down all the doors, smashed windows, and stole cash. Ma said the Asian...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California excessive heat wave: what you need to know

OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire

RICHMOND, Calif. - One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

94-year-old dies at facility after consuming unknown substance

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after ingesting an unknown substance. This is the second death of a resident that appears connected to ingesting a harmful substance at a...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Damaged wooden power pole caused North Bay power outage: PG&E

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - PG&E says the cause of Wednesday's power outage that impacted some 6,000 customers in Healdsburg, Geyserville, and Cloverdale, was likely a damaged wooden power pole that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The power pole in Cloverdale carried transmission lines to a substation that was...
HEALDSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect steals Oakland police car, crashes into home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect stole an Oakland police car on Thursday morning and then crashed it into a home before he was arrested, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said the patrol car was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Broadway. Police and sheriff's deputies pursued the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old boy shot on Oakland freeway

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on an Oakland freeway and the woman driving was injured after crashing on city streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and the child suffered a gunshot wound,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wheelchair stuck on BART tracks causes major delays

SAN FRANCISCO - BART reported major delays in San Francisco on Tuesday due to a wheelchair falling on the train tracks at the Civic Center station. BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the wheelchair got stuck beneath a train car and its wheel, causing crews to close the trackway and remove it, which he said was "not an easy process."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

This is the rudest city in California: study

LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to get a warm welcome from residents in California, you're advised to go elsewhere. That goes especially for San Francisco, which ranked as the rudest city in the Golden State, according to a study by Preply. It beat Los Angeles, which ranked as the second-rudest city in California and ninth rudest overall in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE

