SVE Announces 2023 Sport Edition Supercharged GMC Yukon
New Jersey-based tuning company Specialty Vehicle Engineering has released details on its supercharged tuning upgrade kits for the 2023 model-year GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL full-size SUVs. SVE offers two separate supercharged tuning upgrade kits for the 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. The less powerful of these two...
2022 And 2023 GMC Sierra Units Built Without Hood Insulator
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 follows a mid-cycle refresh that debuted for the 2022 model year, with the 2023 model year introducing a few important updates and changes compared to the refreshed 2022 model. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that some units of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 are currently being built without a hood insulator.
GM Issues Fix For GMC Terrain Excessive Headlamp Glare Recall
GM has issued a fix for the headlight glare issue that prompted it to recall all 2010 to 2017 model year GMC Terrain crossovers earlier this year. The automaker was previously denied a request to have the recall dismissed, as the headlamps were found to be in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards due to their luminosity levels.
Monkeypox Case Reported At GM Wentzville Assembly Plant
Workers at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri were recently informed that a coworker had tested positive for monkeypox. According to a letter sent to workers on Friday, August 19th by GM Wentzville plant executive director Lamar Rucker and partially published by World Socialist Web Site, a first-shift Trim employee first reported symptoms on Tuesday, August 9th. Medical personnel were notified, and test results confirmed that the employee had contracted monkeypox. In response, the employee’s work area was disinfected and GM medical conducted further risk assessment of the area.
GM’s Cruise Revises Self-Driving Software After Crash
GM-owned automated driving company Cruise has recalled and updated its software after two people were injured in a crash involving one of its Chevy Bolt EV test vehicles in San Francisco in June, Reuters reports. A review of Cruise’s previous software version conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
2022 Chevy Malibu Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM resolved the constraint on heated front seats, ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats for the 2022 Chevy Malibu in May, allowing these features to return to the mid-size sedan’s order books. The automaker has now begun to retrofit these features in vehicles that were built without them before the constraint was resolved, GM Authority has learned, with affected vehicles being serviced through a Customer Satisfaction Program.
GM Reducing 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Ownership Requirement From 12 To 6 Months
Late this last July, GM Authority reported that GM was limiting warranty transfers for the Cadillac Escalade-V, C8 Chevy Corvette Z06, and GMC Hummer EV in an attempt to prevent new owners from quickly reselling their vehicles for an easy profit. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that GM will change those limiting requirements for 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.
2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS: First Real-World Photos
Making its debut just last month, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV introduces a brand-new, all-electric iteration of the popular crossover nameplate, offering customers a range of different trim levels and features. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the range-topping 2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS with these first real-world photos.
Chevy Spark Recalled Over Hood Latch Corrosion
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a product safety recall for certain 2013 to 2015 model year Chevy Spark and 2014 to 2015 model year Chevy Spark EV models due to a risk of hood latch corrosion. The problem: affected vehicles are equipped with a secondary hood latch...
Chevy Truck Month Promotion In September 2022
Chevrolet has unveiled a new promotion for Chevy Truck Month, which offers a $1,000 Accessory Allowance toward the purchase of a new 2022 Silverado 1500, Silverado HD, or Chevy Colorado with eligible accessories. In addition to the $1,000 allowance, the latest Chevy Truck Month promo also offers various cash allowances...
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,000 In September 2022
In September 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers up to $2,000 off select configurations of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited and up to $1,500 off select configurations of the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited and Sierra...
2023 Chevy Camaro Adds These Two New 20-Inch Wheel Options
The 2023 Chevy Camaro is the eighth model year for the latest sixth-generation sports car, introducing a handful of updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Among these is the debut of two new 20-inch wheel options. The 2023 Chevy Camaro’s two new 20-inch wheel options include the 20-inch 5-split...
2023 Chevy Equinox Redline Edition Package Unavailable To Order
Production of the 2023 Chevy Equinox kicked off last week at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico. It will be a little while longer before the 2023 Chevy Equinox Redline Edition begins rolling off the assembly line there, however, as this cosmetic package is currently unavailable to order on the compact crossover.
GM Seeking Suppliers In Quebec For Future Battery Materials Plant
General Motors is still seeking out suppliers for various raw materials that will be needed once its new battery materials plant in Bécancour, Quebec is operational in 2024. GM in March announced it would partner with Korean chemicals company Poscoe to construct a new $500 million battery materials plant in the Canadian province, which is rich in raw materials needed to produce vehicle batteries, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese, among more. The plant will process mined Cathode Active Material for GM vehicle batteries, which will then be packed into the automaker’s Ultium lithium-ion pouch cells.
Corvette Cracked Wheel Plaintiff Sent To Arbitration
A class action lawsuit against General Motors over cracked and deformed C7 Chevy Corvette wheels continues to progress, with the latest development resulting in the claims of one plaintiff going to arbitration. According to a recent report from Car Complaints, GM argued that the claims of plaintiff Derrol Turner should...
No GMC Savana Discount Offers In August 2022
In August 2022, there are no GMC Savana discount offers. While interest-free financing for the full-size passenger and cargo van was available at the beginning of the year, this incentive is no longer available. GMC Savana Discount Offers. There are no GMC Savana discount offers during the month of August,...
1,500-Horsepower C8 Corvette Runs 8.83-Second Quarter-Mile: Video
The C8 Corvette Stingray has only been out for a few years, but tuners and racers are already pushing some hugely impressive numbers on the dyno and at the track. Now, we’re checking out this built C8 Corvette as it puts down 1,500 horsepower and runs an 8.83-second quarter mile.
Chevy Traverse Scores Low In New IIHS Nighttime Pedestrian Braking Test: Video
The 2022 Chevy Traverse showed room for improvement in a recent nighttime evaluation of automatic emergency braking systems conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This new test saw the IIHS evaluate the nighttime performance of AEB systems on 23 different midsize cars, midsize SUVs and small pickups. The...
All-New 2023 Chevy Seeker Pre-Orders Start In China
Just a month after the world debut of the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker in China, General Motors announced that it has just started pre-sales of Chevrolet‘s new compact crossover in the Asian country. The automaker reports that as of Thursday, September 1st, it began receiving the first orders for...
2023 Chevy Camaro Redline Edition Package Constraint Lifts In October
The various available design packages for the Chevy Camaro were under severe constraints for the 2022 model year due to a supplier issue, including the popular Redline Package. GM Authority has now learned the Redline Edition is set to return to the sports coupe’s order books in greater capacity for the 2023 model year.
