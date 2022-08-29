General Motors is still seeking out suppliers for various raw materials that will be needed once its new battery materials plant in Bécancour, Quebec is operational in 2024. GM in March announced it would partner with Korean chemicals company Poscoe to construct a new $500 million battery materials plant in the Canadian province, which is rich in raw materials needed to produce vehicle batteries, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese, among more. The plant will process mined Cathode Active Material for GM vehicle batteries, which will then be packed into the automaker’s Ultium lithium-ion pouch cells.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO