WSET
The Hurt Police Department warns the public about theft & someone entering vehicles
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Hurt Police Department said that they are aware of someone entering vehicles and the thefts that took place in the town over the weekend. The department said if you are a victim please make sure you report it to the department. The department...
WSET
Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
WSET
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
WSET
Two bus routes canceled Tuesday due to staffing shortage in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools announced that there will be two bus routes canceled on Tuesday. The cancellation is caused by a staffing shortage the district said. The first bus route is bus 71 for CES, RMS, and RHS. The second is bus 78 for...
WSET
Man wounded after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday Roanoke Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement. In the 600 block, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Roanoke Police said the...
WSET
Local fire departments recruits trained on personal protective equipment
(WSET) — Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department recruited trained on personal protective equipment. Today, Volunteer Academy recruits trained on personal protective equipment and SCBA," the department said.
WSET
Labor Day fun at Smith Mountain Lake and how to stay safe this weekend
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The unofficial end of summer isn't stopping people from taking to the water to finish of the season in style for Labor Day weekend. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are expected to celebrate their weekend at Smith Mountain Lake. The Conservation Police are...
WSET
Ridgeview Dermatology Opens in Bedford
Check out this new location for dermatology and aesthetics! An anchor institution to help you age seamlessly has just landed in Bedford. Our new office is conveniently located at 1380 American Way Unit D Bedford, VA 24523. Kate Craighead is a certified nurse practitioner with over 12 years of experience...
WSET
Floyd County Arts & Crafts Festival to return after pandemic hiatus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Over 180 artisans and craftsmen plan to offer their wares at the upcoming 2022 Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival. After a two-year-hiatus during the pandemic, the festival returns to continue the over 50-year annual tradition. The festival takes place on October 1 and...
WSET
St. John's Episcopal Church in Bedford celebrates 175 years milestone
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bedford is honoring its 175-year anniversary of bringing the community closer to God. The church celebrated 175 years of the parish this morning. Tim Black is the Mayor of the Town of Bedford. He read a proclamation declaring September...
WSET
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
WSET
1,000 flags: Forest Rotary Club celebrates 5th annual Field of Honor
The Forest Rotary Club's Fifth Annual Field of Honor just opened Sunday afternoon. The display is to showcase what people have given and continue to give in service to the country. That includes the military, first responders, EMTs, firefighters, police, and more. Linda Dinkle helped put on the event with...
WSET
Election countdown: 6th district candidates work to earn your vote on Labor Day
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The countdown is on to Election day, and in the 6th district, the candidates spent Labor Day working to get your vote. At Buena Vista's Labor Day festival, a political battle between 6th district Republican congressman Ben Cline and his Democratic opponent Jennifer Lewis took the stage.
WSET
Sunday and Labor Day bring storms; Not washouts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday won't be a bad afternoon. I want to stress that now, however, we will see more showers around for Sunday compared to Saturday. Having said that, it's not a washout by any stretch - there will be dry time so no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but just be prepared in case a shower comes overhead.
WSET
Summer closes out with a few rain chances and near normal temperatures
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A weak cold front arrives Monday and into Tuesday, and next week’s temperatures will be running cooler. Showers and t-storms will be possible. Otherwise, rain chances are low. The cold front will help prevent tropical weather from reaching the East Coast. SATURDAY: Cool morning,...
